Solo Leveling wins big at Anime Awards as full list of winners confirmed
Nine wins from 13 nominations!
At the 2025 edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards last night, Solo Leveling was the big winner. It picked up an impressive nine gongs, from 13 total nominations.
Taking place in Tokyo, Japan, the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira for the third consecutive year.
As fans wait in hope for Solo Leveling season 3 to be confirmed (there's still no news on that front), it's nice to see Solo Leveling getting all this recognition.
To see the full list of Anime Awards winners this year, see below!
Full list of winners at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
The full list of Anime Awards winners for 2025 looks like this:
- Anime of the Year — Solo Leveling
- Film of the Year — Look Back
- Best Action — Solo Leveling
- Best Animation — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc
- Best Anime Song — “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)
- Best Background Art — Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Best Character Design — Dan Da Dan
- Best Comedy — Mashle: Magic and Muscles – The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Best Continuing Series — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc
- Best Director — Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)
- Best Drama — Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Best Isekai Anime — Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3
- Best Main Character — Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)
- Best New Series — Solo Leveling
- Best Opening Sequence — “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)
- Best Ending Sequence — “request” – krage (Solo Leveling)
- Best Original Anime — Ninja Kamui
- Best Romance — Blue Box
- Best Score — Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano
- Best Slice of Life — Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Best Supporting Character — Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)
- 'Must Protect At All Costs' Character — Anya Forger (SPY × FAMILY Season 2)
- Japanese Voice Performance — Aoi Yuki (Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries)
- English Voice Performance — Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)
- Arabic Voice Performance — Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2)
- Brazilian Portuguese Voice Performance — Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)
- Castilian Spanish Voice Performance — Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)
- Latin Spanish Voice Performance — Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 2)
- French Voice Performance — Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8)
- German Voice Performance — Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece)
- Hindi Voice Performance — Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2)
- Italian Voice Performance — Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto – Look Back)
And that's the full list. We hope your favourites got some recognition. And if they didn't? Well, there's always next year!
