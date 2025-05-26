As fans wait in hope for Solo Leveling season 3 to be confirmed (there's still no news on that front), it's nice to see Solo Leveling getting all this recognition.

To see the full list of Anime Awards winners this year, see below!

Full list of winners at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

The full list of Anime Awards winners for 2025 looks like this:

Anime of the Year — Solo Leveling

— Solo Leveling Film of the Year — Look Back

— Look Back Best Action — Solo Leveling

— Solo Leveling Best Animation — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc

— Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Best Anime Song — “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)

— “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan) Best Background Art — Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

— Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Best Character Design — Dan Da Dan

— Dan Da Dan Best Comedy — Mashle: Magic and Muscles – The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

— Mashle: Magic and Muscles – The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc Best Continuing Series — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc

— Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Best Director — Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

— Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End) Best Drama — Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

— Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Best Isekai Anime — Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3

— Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3 Best Main Character — Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

— Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) Best New Series — Solo Leveling

— Solo Leveling Best Opening Sequence — “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)

— “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan) Best Ending Sequence — “request” – krage (Solo Leveling)

— “request” – krage (Solo Leveling) Best Original Anime — Ninja Kamui

— Ninja Kamui Best Romance — Blue Box

— Blue Box Best Score — Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano

— Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano Best Slice of Life — Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

— Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Best Supporting Character — Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

— Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End) 'Must Protect At All Costs' Character — Anya Forger (SPY × FAMILY Season 2)

— Anya Forger (SPY × FAMILY Season 2) Japanese Voice Performance — Aoi Yuki (Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries)

— Aoi Yuki (Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries) English Voice Performance — Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)

— Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling) Arabic Voice Performance — Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2)

— Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger – SPY × FAMILY Season 2) Brazilian Portuguese Voice Performance — Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)

— Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling) Castilian Spanish Voice Performance — Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling)

— Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling) Latin Spanish Voice Performance — Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 2)

— Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters – Special 2) French Voice Performance — Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8)

— Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino – Kaiju No. 8) German Voice Performance — Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece)

— Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece) Hindi Voice Performance — Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2)

— Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2) Italian Voice Performance — Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto – Look Back)

And that's the full list. We hope your favourites got some recognition. And if they didn't? Well, there's always next year!

