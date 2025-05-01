Taking part in a Reddit Q&A on the show's official account, Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko were asked various questions by fans relating to their work with animators, the global impact of the series and, of course, the international acclaim of the show.

Naturally, the conversation did turn to the future of the series, with one user commenting on the visuals of the past two seasons and whether season 3 will be "able to level up again and be even better".

The producers responded: "Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy!

"If we’re going to make a season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans. I learned that from Akira Toriyama himself! May the great Akira Toriyama Rest in Peace."

As is often the case with series renewals, it's down to viewership figures, and there's no doubt that Solo Leveling continues to be one of the most talked-about anime series of its time.

Based on the webnovel by South Korean writer Chugong, the premise is relatively simple and follows a hunter who gradually becomes more powerful in a world that is often unpredictable.

The show has proven to be a major hit for streaming platform Crunchyroll, with fans praising the stunning animation and the gripping story at the heart of season 2. So, we're sure this won't be the last we see of the series.

Speaking to the fact that Solo Leveling has become the most reviewed anime on Crunchyroll and holds the record for the most liked episode, with over 540,000 likes, the producing pair also said: "As animation producers, we don’t know if we’ll ever encounter another project with the same scale and impact as Solo Leveling.

"It’s a rare kind of series. This has been a truly special experience in our careers."

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the future of Solo Leveling could look like – and keep our fingers crossed for more.

Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

