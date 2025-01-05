With many fans already clamouring for more, the episode has been widely-praised for its gripping adaptation of the story and its animation quality, which viewers are saying has already surpassed that of season 1.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "The animation is next-level—Solo Leveling Season 2 is pure perfection!"

Another said: "Watched the first episode to #SoloLeveling season 2! It’s been an INSANE return as It just released today and I’m so glad it’s back!

One more added: "Solo levelling what are you telling me right now I’m in awe, this is cinematic excellence."

Another viewer described the episode as "mind-blowing", adding that it had "perfect pacing [and] insane animation."

After other anime series have recently been criticised for their animation quality, the jump in quality for Solo Leveling is sure to be a relief for fans of the show, especially after the success of season 1.

As for what's ahead? Fans are hoping this season, which is 13-episodes long, will cover the Redgate Arc, Demon Castle Arc, and Restesting Rank Arc.

As a whole, the season, titled Arise from the Shadow, will continue to follow the hunter Sung Jinwoo in a seemingly endless struggle for survival.

Episode 2 is titled I Suppose You Aren't Aware and is set for release on Saturday 13th January in the UK.

Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

