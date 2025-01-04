New episodes will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, with fans eager to find out what happens next.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and when to watch new episodes of Solo Leveling season 2!

When is Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 released?

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 will be released on Saturday 11th January 2025.

It's titled I Suppose You Aren't Aware and, in the UK, it's set for release at 5:30pm.

When are new episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 out?

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

We're expecting new episodes of Solo Leveling to be released every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

That means the release schedule currently looks like this:

Episode 1 - You Aren't E-rank, Are You - 4th January 2025

Episode 2 - I Suppose You Aren't Aware - 11th January 2025

Episode 3 - 18th January 2025

Episode 4 - 25th January 2025

Episode 5 - 1st February 2025

Episode 6 - 8th February 2025

Episode 7 - 15th February 2025

Episode 8 - 22nd February 2025

Episode 9 - 1st March 2025

Episode 10 - 8th March 2025

Episode 11 - 15th March 2025

Episode 12 - 22nd March 2025

Episode 13 - 29th March 2025

How many episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 will there be?

Solo Leveling season 2. Crunchyroll

We're expecting 13 episodes of Solo Leveling season 2.

How to watch Solo Leveling season 2

Solo Leveling season 2 is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

A Solo Leveling film was also recently released in cinemas.

Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

