What time is Solo Leveling season 2 released on Crunchyroll where you are?
The anime hit is back for more.
It's been a long wait, but Solo Leveling season 2 is finally here!
The first season of the anime became a worldwide hit, as fans followed the hunter Sung Jinwoo in a seemingly endless struggle for survival.
Now, the second season, titled Arise from the Shadow, is almost here, with fans clamouring to see what happens next.
Here's everything you need to know about what time Solo Leveling season 2 is released around the world.
What time is Solo Leveling season 2 released on Crunchyroll?
Solo Leveling season 2 is expected to be released around the world at the same time on Saturday 4th January 2025. In the UK, it's 5:30pm GMT.
As for the rest of the world, that works out to:
- 12:30 pm ET (USA)
- 11:30 am CT (USA)
- 9:30am PT (USA)
- 6:30pm CET (Central Europe)
- 1:30 am AWST on Sunday (Australia)
- 3:30 am AEST on Sunday (Australia)
- 2:30 am JST on Sunday (Japan)
We're expecting 13 episodes of Solo Leveling in season 2 - so buckle in!
Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.
