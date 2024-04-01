Thankfully, we have a few more details too. The series will be called Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow - and we have a short trailer to accompany the announcement.

Here's everything you need to know about Solo Leveling season 2!

There's currently no release date for Solo Leveling season 2.

However, considering how quickly the anime was renewed, and that there's a trailer, we're hoping we don't have too long to wait. At a guess, we'd anticipate season 2 in 2025 but it's possible that it could come sooner.

We'll update this page with more details as and when they're released.

Solo Leveling Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Which cast members could return for Solo Leveling season 2?

We'd expect many of the cast from season 1 to return, including:

Aleks Le as Jinwoo Sung

Christopher R. Sabat as Yoonho Baek

Dani Chambers as Lee Joohee

Ian Sinclair as Jong-In Choi

Justin Briner as. Jinho Yoo

Kent Williams as Gunhee Go

Michelle Rojas as Haein Cha

Rebecca Wang as Jinah Sung

SungWon Cho as Jinchui Woo

However, it is confirmed that one character will be back in business - Igris, who made his debut in episode 11. New character art has been unveiled for the character, as seen below.

Igris in Solo Leveling Crunchyroll

What will the plot of Solo Leveling season 2 be?

Plot details for Solo Leveling are currently under wraps but we do have a title for season 2 - Arise from the Shadow.

Cue the speculation about what exactly that will entail!

How many episodes will there be in Solo Leveling season 2?

The episode count for season 2 is not confirmed yet but we'd guess that it's the same as season 1 - 12 episodes.

Is there a trailer for Solo Leveling season 2?

Yes! The below teaser was unveiled alongside the season 2 announcement. It's only 40 seconds long but we'll take what we can get at the moment!

Solo Leveling season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

