The anime adaptation is being handled by A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online) and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, who worked on numerous episodes of Sword Art Online.

The wait for the Solo Leveling anime is almost over, but when will you be able to watch it? Let us help you find the answer.

When is Solo Leveling episode 2 out?

Solo Leveling. Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures

The second episode of Solo Leveling will arrive on Crunchyroll on Saturday 13th January. The title is yet to be revealed.

Solo Leveling season 1 release schedule

Below is the expected release schedule for Solo Leveling, with episodes airing weekly.

Episode 1 – I'm Used To It – Saturday 6th January (out now)

Episode 2 – TBC – Saturday 13th January

Episode 3 – TBC – Saturday 20th January

Episode 4 – TBC – Saturday 27th January

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Solo Leveling in the UK

Anime fans in the UK will be able to enjoy Solo Leveling every week on Crunchyroll, so make sure you have your subscription ready!

Is there a Solo Leveling trailer?

There sure is, and it looks great! You can watch it here:

Episode 1 of Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.