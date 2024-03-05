Solo Leveling fans to get look behind-the-scenes in documentary
The two-parter airs premieres on Crunchyroll tonight (Tuesday 5th March).
A new documentary taking fans behind the scenes of the hit anime series Solo Leveling is launching on Crunchyroll tonight (Tuesday 5th March 2024).
Titled The Leveling of Solo Leveling, the two-part series will premiere on the streamer at 11:30pm and promises to delve "deep into the captivating journey" of the hit series, which originated as a web novel and has become a hugely successful series since launching earlier in 2024.
The synopsis for the documentary – which was made as a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Paris-based production company AllSo – reveals that it will offer "a comprehensive look at the evolution of this beloved franchise" across Korea and Japan.
That includes interviews with over 20 individuals ranging from fans to the creators and producers, in addition to a look at the D&C Media and Redice Studio in Korea to shed "light on the transition of Solo Leveling from text to art".
The narrative then shifts to Japan, featuring insights from the teams at Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige, to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation process.
Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, who is known as the world's weakest hunter but nevertheless puts himself at risk to save his fellow adventurers and to acquire whatever loot he can to pay for his mother's hospital bills.
According to the official synopsis: "After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.
"Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them."
Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll.
