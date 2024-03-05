The synopsis for the documentary – which was made as a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Paris-based production company AllSo – reveals that it will offer "a comprehensive look at the evolution of this beloved franchise" across Korea and Japan.

That includes interviews with over 20 individuals ranging from fans to the creators and producers, in addition to a look at the D&C Media and Redice Studio in Korea to shed "light on the transition of Solo Leveling from text to art".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The narrative then shifts to Japan, featuring insights from the teams at Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige, to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation process.

More like this

Solo Leveling. Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, who is known as the world's weakest hunter but nevertheless puts himself at risk to save his fellow adventurers and to acquire whatever loot he can to pay for his mother's hospital bills.

Read more:

According to the official synopsis: "After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.

"Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them."

Solo Leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.