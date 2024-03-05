According to the synopsis: "As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."

"Another beautiful day in California," Sugar explains at the start of the trailer in a voice-over style typical of the noir genre.

"Out here, I'm one of the good guys... but good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder."

We then see Sugar meet Jonathan Siegel (Succession's James Cromwell), who tells him: "They told me that you do one thing and one thing only... you find the missing."

The rest of the trailer teases some of the dangers the detective faces as he is drawn deeper into the case and encounters a variety of shady characters - and suspects he is being lied to.

"Someone once said, tip the world on its side, and everything loose lands in Los Angeles," Sugar says at the end of the trailer. "After all this time, is this place starting to turn me upside down?"

You can watch the full trailer – which is scored by a cover version of The Mamas & the Papas classic song California Dreamin' - below:

In addition to Farrell and Cromwell, the series also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling) and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

The series was created by Mark Protosevich, and will be directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Adam Arkin (The Offer).

Sugar will premiere on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday 5th April, followed by one new episode every Friday. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

