The story of Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, who lives in a world where humans with magical abilities are known as hunters.

Their sole job is to fight monsters who threaten human civilisation, but unfortunately for Jinwoo, he’s considered the weakest hunter of them all, and spends most of his time trying to survive raids.

That is, until the System chooses him as the sole hunter in the world to level up, allowing him to gain new abilities and get stronger.

Currently, the anime adaptation is on its second season, with Jinwoo now fully in control of his newfound abilities and the repercussions that come with them.

Point being is this: people want more Solo Leveling in their lives. There’s even a live-action Solo Leveling on the way, though fan reactions are mixed.

With the above in mind, why wait for new episodes or a movie of Solo Leveling? Particularly when you can read the entire manga right now?

Read on to find out how and where you can find Solo Leveling manga, and read it for yourself.

Can I read Solo Leveling manga for free?

Unlike the anime adaptation, the Solo Leveling manga is finished, so you’ll be able to read the manga to completion.

As for where you can read the manga, there are two places you can legally read it for free: Tapas and Tappytoon. Read on for more information about both of them.

Tapas is a South Korean webtoon and prose website. You can read comics there, and if you’re a creator, you can even publish them yourself.

Many popular manhwa (the Korean term for manga) are available to read there, which, of course, includes Solo Leveling.

While you can read Solo Leveling for free there, it does come with a caveat. The first few chapters are free, but because of Tapas’s freemium model, other chapters must be purchased using Tapas currency, also known as Ink.

Ink can be purchased with real money, or earned through certain actions, such as watching advertisements.

The second place you can read Solo Leveling is Tappytoon. Much like Tapas, Tappytoon lets you read the first few chapters of Solo Leveling for free, no money required.

However, for the rest of the chapters you will have to purchase with real money.

Again, like Tapas, there are alternative ways to get the chapters, and if you’re a member of Tappytoons you only have to wait 12 hours before you can read another chapter. If you’re not a signed-in member, you have to wait 24 hours before you can read another chapter.

Where to buy the Solo Leveling manga

If you’d like to go one step further and purchase the Solo Leveling manga, you can do so via Tappytoon and Tapas.

However, if you’re looking for physical copies of the Solo Leveling manga as volumes, we advise looking to storefronts like Amazon or bookstore chains like Waterstones.

How does the Solo Leveling manga differ from the anime?

At the time of writing, the differences between the Solo Leveling manga and anime are few and far between, but that could change as the web novel continues to be adapted. Most changes could easily be missed if you’re not paying attention.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s entirely the same. Some anime changes have centered on improving Jinwoo as a character by expanding on his backstory and actions, which doesn’t always happen in the manga.

There is also a major change with the prologue in the anime's first episode. In this prologue, viewers can learn more about Korea’s Jeju Island, which is not available anywhere in the manga.

Ultimately, the manga and anime have some key differences, but not enough to dampen your enjoyment of either.

