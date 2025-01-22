Solo Leveling season 2 dub release schedule: When do new episodes come out?
Everything you need to know about the English dub of Solo Leveling season 2.
Monster hunter Sung Jin-woo returns in season 2 of the hit anime series Solo Leveling, titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow.
Adapted from a South Korean portal fantasy web novel by Chugong, Solo Leveling earned praise from fans and critics alike when its first season premiered in 2024.
It's no surprise that this anime adaptation was renewed for a second season, with Solo Leveling season 2 premiering on 4th January.
Like many popular anime series, the Japanese release was accompanied by subtitled versions for international audiences. However, some anime fans do prefer to watch dubbed releases, which take longer to produce than subtitles.
Happily, Solo Leveling season 2 is definitely getting a dubbed release. Read on to learn everything we know about Solo Leveling season 2's English dub!
Is there a Solo Leveling season 2 dub?
Yes! Similar to the release schedule for season 1, Solo Leveling's English dub will release new episodes two weeks after their original subtitled airdate on Crunchyroll.
The show will also be dubbed into French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish (Latin American and Castilian), reflecting its extensive international audience.
Solo Leveling season 2 dub expected episode schedule
With the premiere date for English dub now confirmed, it's easy to predict the schedule for the rest of Solo Leveling season 2.
New dubbed episodes will arrive each Saturday, with 13 episodes expected to air this season. Here's the predicted schedule so far:
- Episode 1 - You Aren't E-rank, Are You - 18th January 2025
- Episode 2 - I Suppose You Aren't Aware - 25th January 2025
- Episode 3 - Still a Long Way to Go - 1st February 2025
- Episode 4 - I Need to Stop Faking - 8th February 2025
- Episode 5 - 15th February 2025
- Episode 6 - 22nd February 2025
- Episode 7 - 1st March 2025
- Episode 8 - 8th March 2025
- Episode 9 - 15th March 2025
- Episode 10 - 22nd March 2025
- Episode 11 - 29th March 2025
- Episode 12 - 5th April 2025
- Episode 13 - 12th April 2025
Solo Leveling season 2 dub release date
Following the original subtitled premiere in early January, the English dub of Solo Leveling season 2 began airing on Crunchyroll on January 18th. New episodes arrive every Saturday.
While dub fans do need to wait an extra two weeks for each episode, this is still a pretty fast turnaround. Crunchyroll clearly understands that that Solo Leveling is a popular show with an extensive international fanbase, and some of those viewers inevitably prefer dubs to subs.
Solo Leveling season 2 dub cast
Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Crunchyroll has revealed the English-language voice cast for Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, including several familiar names from season 1. The cast includes:
- Aleks Le as Jinwoo Sung
- Christopher R Sabat as Yoonho Baek
- Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi
- Rebecca Wang as Sun Jinah
- Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul
- Trina Nishimura as Park Jeehin
- SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul
- Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo
- Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In
- Kent Williams as GoGunhee
Solo Leveling season 2 premiered on 4th January 2025 at 9:30am PT via Crunchyroll.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.