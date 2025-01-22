It's no surprise that this anime adaptation was renewed for a second season, with Solo Leveling season 2 premiering on 4th January.

Like many popular anime series, the Japanese release was accompanied by subtitled versions for international audiences. However, some anime fans do prefer to watch dubbed releases, which take longer to produce than subtitles.

Happily, Solo Leveling season 2 is definitely getting a dubbed release. Read on to learn everything we know about Solo Leveling season 2's English dub!

Is there a Solo Leveling season 2 dub?

Yes! Similar to the release schedule for season 1, Solo Leveling's English dub will release new episodes two weeks after their original subtitled airdate on Crunchyroll.

The show will also be dubbed into French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish (Latin American and Castilian), reflecting its extensive international audience.

Solo Leveling season 2 dub expected episode schedule

With the premiere date for English dub now confirmed, it's easy to predict the schedule for the rest of Solo Leveling season 2.

New dubbed episodes will arrive each Saturday, with 13 episodes expected to air this season. Here's the predicted schedule so far:

Episode 1 - You Aren't E-rank, Are You - 18th January 2025

Episode 2 - I Suppose You Aren't Aware - 25th January 2025

Episode 3 - Still a Long Way to Go - 1st February 2025

Episode 4 - I Need to Stop Faking - 8th February 2025

Episode 5 - 15th February 2025

Episode 6 - 22nd February 2025

Episode 7 - 1st March 2025

Episode 8 - 8th March 2025

Episode 9 - 15th March 2025

Episode 10 - 22nd March 2025

Episode 11 - 29th March 2025

Episode 12 - 5th April 2025

Episode 13 - 12th April 2025

Following the original subtitled premiere in early January, the English dub of Solo Leveling season 2 began airing on Crunchyroll on January 18th. New episodes arrive every Saturday.

While dub fans do need to wait an extra two weeks for each episode, this is still a pretty fast turnaround. Crunchyroll clearly understands that that Solo Leveling is a popular show with an extensive international fanbase, and some of those viewers inevitably prefer dubs to subs.

Solo Leveling season 2 dub cast

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Crunchyroll has revealed the English-language voice cast for Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, including several familiar names from season 1. The cast includes:

Aleks Le as Jinwoo Sung

Christopher R Sabat as Yoonho Baek

Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi

Rebecca Wang as Sun Jinah

Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul

Trina Nishimura as Park Jeehin

SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul

Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo

Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In

Kent Williams as GoGunhee

Solo Leveling season 2 premiered on 4th January 2025 at 9:30am PT via Crunchyroll.

