The first season of Solo Leveling was certainly a massive hit, and so it came as no surprise that the series was renewed for a second outing, entitled Arise from the Shadow.

But now, fans get to have a sneak peek of the new season ahead of its official release in the new film, as well as a handy recap of the events of season 1.

According to the synopsis, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- "features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience".

The synopsis continues: "Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a 'gate', which connects this world and another dimension, suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called 'hunters' have been awakened.

"Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind.

"One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one.

"In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up."

The first season of Solo Leveling debuted on Crunchyroll this past January, and similarly, the second season will premiere in January 2025.

Along with the renewal news earlier this year, a short teaser for the upcoming second season was also unveiled, giving fans a brief glimpse at what's to come.

Of course, Solo Leveling is based on the best-selling Korean web novel of the same name written by Chugong, with illustrations by DUBU.

