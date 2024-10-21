In an interview with NME, the Doctor Who and Devil's Hour star said: “Are we allowed to say anything about that?

"I’m at an age now where every time I do a job there’s a younger version of me. There’s always a scene where the older version talks about the younger version, and then we go back and see the younger version.

"There is an older version of me and a younger version, and we get embroiled with that in a digital…"

He continued: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say! I don’t care; I’m always given these lists of things you can’t say. And I always go, ‘Well, why are we talking about this in the first place, then?’ But because [this interview] isn’t about [Black Mirror], I haven’t been given a list.”

As to who could be playing the younger version of him, it remains to be seen but whether time travel, flashbacks or ageing up is involved, it certainly sounds like classic Black Mirror.

As well as Capaldi, it was also confirmed that the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti, Awkwafina (Jackpot), Chris O'Dowd (The IT Crowd) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) are just some of the names joining the upcoming season of Charlie Brooker's hit series.

Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Issa Rae (Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Harriet Walter (Silo) are all also joining, as well as Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy).

Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Paul G Raymond will also be returning to the series, having previously starred in the USS Callister episode.

The cast of Black Mirror story USS Callister. Netflix

Plot details remain a mystery for now but we do know that the new season will feel much like the "OG Black Mirror", as teased by Brooker.

Speaking to Deadline, he said: "We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror.

"I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge."

The latest season of Black Mirror received mixed reviews but also boasted a star-studded cast that included the likes of Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Paapa Essiedu, and Michael Cera.

Black Mirror seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

