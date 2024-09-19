Netflix has confirmed a star-studded cast to lead season 7, including Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi, Oscar-award winner Paul Giamatti, and Cristin Milioti, who previously appeared in Black Mirror's USS Callister.

Further cast members include Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Cleaning Up), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House) and Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean).

Rounding out the cast are Chris O'Dowd (The IT Crowd), Issa Rae (Insecure), Paul G Raymond (Buffering), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter) and Harriet Walter (Silo).

The details about specific episodes and characters are currently under wraps, with filming currently underway.

The only episode detail that was previously revealed was that the dark and satirical six-part season will include a sequel to USS Callister.

Creator Charlie Brooker teased back in August that the new episodes will take viewers to all new heights, but promised they will all be more like "OG Black Mirror".

Speaking to Deadline, he said: "We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror.

"I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge."

