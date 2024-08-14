Now, with the seventh season on the way, Brooker has teased that the new episodes will continue to take viewers to brand new places, but that they will all be more like "OG Black Mirror".

Speaking with Deadline, he said: "We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in Season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror.

"I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge."

Given some of the places Black Mirror has taken us in the past, the news that one of the episodes is the "bleakest" yet will surely get fans mind's racing.

The upcoming seventh season will definitely be breaking at least one boundary for the series, as for the first time ever it is offering up a sequel, which will follow on from season 4 episode USS Callister.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Brooker explained his reasoning for writing the sequel, saying: "This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it’s partly because of the way that it ends.

"The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I’m going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time.

"There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way."

When asked whether Plemons will return as Robert Daly, after his character died at the end of USS Callister, Brooker teasingly said: "We'll see".

