However, this isn't the first time some fans have commented on the show's apparent divergence from its original selling point - ever since it moved from Channel 4, after 2014 Christmas special White Christmas, to Netflix in 2016, some have complained that the once firmly British anthology series has become Americanised, and the storylines have become less overtly dark.

Now, the show's creator, Charlie Brooker, has responded to these criticisms, noting that any changes to the series's tone have never been a mandate from Netflix, but have instead been determined by his own preferences.

Speaking at a SXSW Sydney event (as reported by The Guardian), Brooker said: "One of the criticisms we sometimes get is, 'I prefer the show when it was British and everyone in it was miserable and everything smelled a little bit of s**t and all the stories were horrible.'

"And then it’s gone to Netflix and suddenly everything's sunny and happy and everyone has wonderful teeth, and it's full of Hollywood stars and it’s lost that edge."

The writer said that while he understands these complaints, any change in tone has always been his own idea, noting that "arguably the happiest [episode] I’ve ever written was San Junipero, and I just did that off my own back".

He continued: "I was aware we're going on a global platform now, so we've got to make these stories a bit more international. And I wanted to mix it up a bit, as in not just keep doing bleak-a-thons."

Mackenzie Davis as Yorkie in Black Mirror, San Junipero.

Brooker also made the point that season 6's Loch Henry, was "f**king nasty – nasty as anything we've ever done", to make the point that the show has not left darkness behind.

Ahead of the debut of season 6, Brooker said that he started writing this season with the intention to "shake up what I think a Black Mirror episode is", adding that it included "one of our most overtly comic ones that we’ve ever done, which is Joan Is Awful", but also "quite a lot of horror".

