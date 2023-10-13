The scene in question saw Asa Germann's Sam being surrounded by Shetty's goons, but still viewing the world through the puppet lens he has frequented over the past couple of episodes.

What follows is a fight scene that's about as gory that one starring puppets could be, as Sam ripped all of the assailants limb from limb, extracting brains and guts from his opponents one by one, with confetti representing their blood.

One of the puppets even pleaded for his life, telling Sam he was a single dad with two daughters, but to no avail - the rampage continued.

As Sam snapped out of his rage, he turned to witness the true carnage he had wrought, now without the puppet sheen, and it was really quite something.

Since the episode debuted, fans have been reacting to the sequence, with one calling it a "masterpiece" and another noting that it is "unique, insane and simply cool AF".

Another fan said "That puppet massacre scene… f***ing hilarious and then also wildly disturbing when it cut to the real life version of those events. #GenV".

One viewer said they would "100% watch a puppet show like this & enjoy it. #GenV", while another added they "need another puppet fighting scene" after the "amazing" sequence.

Another user said: "How is #GenV this good? Like it was already my favorite show this year, and than we get a puppet massacre. Now you're just spoiling me."

And a final viewer noted "this puppet thing is crazy but at least this way i can watch the fight scenes without gagging #genv".

Last week's episode of Gen V saw the show introduce a fan favourite character from The Boys comics, Tek Knight, who had been referenced on the main show a number of times but had never previously appeared.

Last week's episode of Gen V saw the show introduce a fan favourite character from The Boys comics, Tek Knight, who had been referenced on the main show a number of times but had never previously appeared.

Gen V continues on Amazon Prime Video on 20th October. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now

