The cast is led by the likes of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Asa Germann, and Germann recently explained how this series differs most fundamentally with The Boys.

In an interview which took place during production and before the SAG/AFTRA strike, Germann said: "In The Boys, we're seeing a bunch of superheroes where they wound up. We see Homelander as the leader of the Seven. And we see the Seven, we follow people like The Deep and A-Train and Starlight as they kind of navigate their journey through this industry, this business, the world that they've created.

"But in this show, we aren't only following the Supes in terms of their journey about becoming Supes. We're following their journey in terms of how they're becoming people, and how they're growing up and evolving and learning and creating relationships and destroying relationships, and really at a core, like figuring out what it means to be a hero."

Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson), Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Golden Boy), Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap) and Derek Luh (Jordan Li) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Germann also said that the thing he loves most about the show is that "we don't actually really answer that question" of what it means to be a hero.

While Gen V focusses primarily on a whole new cast, we can expect to see cameos from a number of major players from The Boys.

Jessie T Usher's A-Train, Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett, PJ Byrne's Adam Bourke and Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy have all been confirmed as appearing in this upcoming season - while there could well be more that are being kept under wraps.

It's currently unknown just when The Boys will be back on our screens for its fourth season, but Hughie star Jack Quaid previously teased that it's his "favourite season we've ever shot".

The actor told Esquire: "It's a very intense season. You really get to mine the depth of every character—and it still has those 'What just happened?!' moments.

"Audiences are still going to be surprised and will be really into the direction that it takes. We take some chances that I think are really awesome. It's our best one yet."

