While we'll be meeting a new cast, we're also set to be reunited with some old friends (and foes) from The Boys.

We've officially got a release window for the series so it's time to start getting excited. Here's everything you need to know!

Gen V will hit Prime Video in September 2023.

We don't have a specific release date just yet, but it means there's not long to wait for the super-powered sci-fi.

Prime Video announced the release window with a sizzle showing off their upcoming slate and tweeting: "It’s an exciting time to have Prime."

Gen V Prime Video

Gen V: Cast of The Boys spin-off

We're going to see a mostly new cast for Gen V, with the series focusing on a group of youngsters we've not met before, taking the focus away from Hughie (Jack Quaid), Butcher (Karl Urban) and co.

However, there will be some familiar faces, in the form of A-Train (Jessie T Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Here's the full cast:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Shelley Conn

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Jason/Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Jason Ritter

Alexander Calvert

Clancy Brown as Richard "Rich Brink" Brinkerhoff

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

P. J. Byrne as Adam Bourke

Jensen Ackles as Ben / B.C.L. RED / Soldier Boy

Just how the old characters will fit in with the new remains to be seen, but we're sure there's going to be a whole lot of shockers to keep us going. Just how we like it!

Jessie T Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Gen V: What's the plot for The Boys spin-off?

Gen V will follow the new group of youngsters as they're tested in a 'Hunger Games-style' competition and it sounds, as expected, absolutely brutal.

An official synopsis reads: “Gen V is set at America’s only college exclusively for superheroes, run by Vought International. Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

"It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Is there a trailer for Gen V?

Yes! The trailer can be viewed below:

