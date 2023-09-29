The series stars new cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn and Asa Germann, but also reunites fans with some old friends (and foes) from The Boys.

Talking about how the new spin-off differs from the original, Germann recently explained: "In The Boys, we're seeing a bunch of superheroes where they wound up. We see Homelander as the leader of the Seven. And we see the Seven, we follow people like The Deep and A-Train and Starlight as they kind of navigate their journey through this industry, this business, the world that they've created.

"But in this show, we aren't only following the Supes in terms of their journey about becoming Supes. We're following their journey in terms of how they're becoming people, and how they're growing up and evolving and learning and creating relationships and destroying relationships, and really at a core, like figuring out what it means to be a hero."

If you’re wondering when the next episode of Gen V will be out on Prime Video in the UK, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.

When will Gen V episode 4 be out on Prime Video in the UK?

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

While the first three episodes of Gen V premiered together on Friday 29th September, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next instalment.

Viewers in the UK can expect episode 4 to land on Prime Video on Friday 6th October at 1am.

How many episodes of Gen V are there?

There are eight episodes of Gen V in total.

However, the whole series hasn’t been dropped on Prime Video in one go for fans to binge.

Instead, the first three episodes premiered together on Friday, 29th September, with further instalments being released weekly from then on.

Gen V release schedule

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

This is what the full Gen V release schedule looks like.

Gen V episode 1 - 29th September (out now)

Gen V episode 2 - 29th September (out now)

Gen V episode 3 - 29th September (out now)

Gen V episode 4 - 6th October

Gen V episode 5 - 13th October

Gen V episode 6 - 20th October

Gen V episode 7 - 27th October

Gen V episode 8 - 3rd November

What time are episodes of Gen V released on Prime Video?

While Gen V premiered its first three episodes on 29th September in the UK, the series may become available earlier depending on your region.

Read on for the time (and date) the episodes will become available to stream in your time zone:

8pm PDT - 28th September

5pm EDT - 28th September

9pm Brazil - 28th September

1am UK - 29th September

2am Central European Summer Time - 29th September

5:30am India Standard Time - 29th September

10am Australia - 29th September

12pm New Zealand - 29th September

