Gen V soundtrack: Every song featured in The Boys spin-off
The soundtrack features songs from artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Remi Wolf and Batuk.
Fans of The Boys, assemble: the diabolical, superhero-filled universe is back on our screens in new spin-off Gen V.
The show revolves around a group of super-powered students at Vought-owned superhero college Godolkin University, which pushes them to their limits as they strive to become a hero worthy of joining The Seven.
Just like in The Boys, accompanying the action in Gen V is a carefully curated soundtrack, with tracks from artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Remi Wolf and Batuk.
With the first three episodes of the new series now available to watch on Prime Video, read on for a full list of songs which have featured in the show so far.
Gen V season 1 soundtrack
Gen V season 1 episode 1
- Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion
- Dancing With Myself by The Donnas
- Were They From by Missy Elliott (feat Pharrell Williams)
- Remember Me by Benny The Butcher
- Vulgar by Sam Smith (feat Madonna)
- BRB by JTM (feat Shanghai & Tia Thompson)
- Edamame by bbno$
- Body Talk by D'Auria
- Celebrity Skin by Hole
Gen V season 1 episode 2
- Nothing Else Matters by Phoebe Bridgers
- Move! by Batuk
- Photo ID by Remi Wolf
- Venus by Bananarama
Gen V season 1 episode 3
- Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa
- Take The Night by La Felix (feat Tiger)
- Dance in Place (Treasure Fingers Dub Mix) by CLAVVS
- Discoteka by Minelli & INNA
- Intoxicated by Rozee
- Growing Up Is ___ by Ruel
- Make It So Good by Noah Neiman
- I Wanna Be Sedated by Rockaway B*tch
