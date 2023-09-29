Just like in The Boys, accompanying the action in Gen V is a carefully curated soundtrack, with tracks from artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Remi Wolf and Batuk.

With the first three episodes of the new series now available to watch on Prime Video, read on for a full list of songs which have featured in the show so far.

Gen V season 1 soundtrack

Derek Luh as Jordan in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Gen V season 1 episode 1

Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion

Dancing With Myself by The Donnas

Were They From by Missy Elliott (feat Pharrell Williams)

Remember Me by Benny The Butcher

Vulgar by Sam Smith (feat Madonna)

BRB by JTM (feat Shanghai & Tia Thompson)

Edamame by bbno$

Body Talk by D'Auria

Celebrity Skin by Hole

Gen V season 1 episode 2

Nothing Else Matters by Phoebe Bridgers

Move! by Batuk

Photo ID by Remi Wolf

Venus by Bananarama

Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Gen V season 1 episode 3

Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa

Take The Night by La Felix (feat Tiger)

Dance in Place (Treasure Fingers Dub Mix) by CLAVVS

Discoteka by Minelli & INNA

Intoxicated by Rozee

Growing Up Is ___ by Ruel

Make It So Good by Noah Neiman

I Wanna Be Sedated by Rockaway B*tch

