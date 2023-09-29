The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Shelley Conn, while there are also cameos in store for The Boys actors including Jessie T Usher and Claudia Doumit.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Gen V.

Gen V cast: Full list of actors and characters in The Boys spin-off

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Boys. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Jason/Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Clancy Brown as Richard "Brink" Brinkerhoff

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Marie Moreau? Marie is an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponise her own blood. She is an incoming freshman at Godolkin University.

Where have I seen Jaz Sinclair? Sinclair is best-known for her role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, while she has also appeared in Easy, Paper Towns, The Vampire Diaries and Slender Man.

Chance Perdomo plays Andre Anderson

Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Andre Anderson? Andre is a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers, who is Golden Boy’s best friend and the son of Polarity.

Where have I seen Chance Perdomo? Perdomo is known for his roles in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Cipher and both After We Fell and After Ever Happy.

Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Emma Meyer? Emma is also known by her superhero name, Little Cricket, and has the ability to get super small. She becomes close friends with her freshman roommate, Marie.

Where have I seen Lizze Broadway? Broadway has had roles in series including Shameless, Here and Now and The Rookie, while she also appeared in the film Ghosted.

Shelley Conn plays Indira Shetty

Shelley Conn (Indira Shetty) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Indira Shetty? Indira is the dean of Godolkin University, who doesn’t have powers but has a background in superhero psychology.

Where have I seen Shelley Conn? Conn is best-known for her roles in Good Omens and Bridgerton, and has also appeared in Four Lives, McDonald & Dodds, Terra Nova and Death in Paradise, among other series and films.

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Cate Dunlap? Cate is a a junior at Godolkin University who is Luke's girlfriend and good friends with Jordan and Andre. She is able to push people to do anything she commands using the touch of her hands.

Where have I seen Maddie Phillips? Phillips has appeared in series including Lucifer, Legion, Ghost Wars, Supernatural and Teenage Bounty Hunters, among others.

London Thor and Derek Luh play Jordan

London Thor (Jordan Li) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Jordan? Jordan is a competitive student at Godolkin University who has the ability of changing between male and

female forms, through which different powers manifest. The man is dense and indestructible, while the woman is agile and can launch energy blasts.

Where have I seen London Thor? Thor has had roles in the film Lady Bird and the series Shameless, You and Never Have I Ever.

Derek Luh as Jordan in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Where have I seen Derek Luh? Luh has previously appeared in Runaways, All Rise and Shining Vale.

Asa Germann plays Sam

Asa Germann (Sam) in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Sam? Sam is a troubled, powerful supe with super strength and invulnerability, who is trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances.

Where have I seen Asa Germann? Germann previously had a role in an episode of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke/Golden Boy

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke/Golden Boy in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Luke/Golden Boy? Luke, known as Golden Boy, is a senior at Godolkin University who is in the top rank, and has the ability to light his entire body on fire.

Where have I seen Patrick Schwarzenegger? The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick has previously had roles in series including Scream Queens, The Staircase and The Terminal List. He has also appeared in films including Grown Ups 2 and Moxie.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sean Patrick Thomas plays Polarity

Sean Patrick Thomas. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Who is Polarity? Polarity is Andre’s father, who is a celebrated Godolkin University alumnus and trustee.

Where have I seen Sean Patrick Thomas? Thomas has had roles in films including Cruel Intentions, Save the Last Dance, Barbershop, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Till, and series including For All Mankind, Invincible, Reasonable Doubt and Vixen.

Clancy Brown plays Richard 'Brink' Brinkerhoff

Clancy Brown as Richard 'Brink' Brinkerhoff in Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Who is Richard 'Brink' Brinkerhoff? Richard Brinkerhoff, known as Brink, is a renowned professor of crime fighting

at Godolkin University who taught superheroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve and The Deep.

Where have I seen Clancy Brown? Brown is known for his roles in films including Dumb Money, John Wick: Chapter 4, Promising Young Woman, The Shawshank Redemption, Thor: Ragnarok, Starship Troopers and A Nightmare on Elm Street. He has also appeared in series including Ahsoka, Billions, The Mandalorian, The Crown and Daredevil, and is known for his voice work, including as Mr Krabs in SpongeBob Squarepants.

Marco Pigossi plays Doctor Edison Cardosa

Marco Pigossi. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who is Doctor Edison Cardosa? Edison is a gifted doctor with ties to Godolkin University.

Where have I seen Marco Pigossi? Pigossi has appeared in series including Watercolours of Love, Edge of Desire and Invisible City.

Gen V will land on Amazon Prime Video on 29th September. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.