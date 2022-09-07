The new film, titled After Ever Happy , sees Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as the young couple and is once again based on a book by American author Anna Todd.

The fourth entry in the After film franchise has arrived for US audiences – but UK-based fans will have to wait a little longer until they can see the latest developments in the stormy relationship between college students Tessa and Hardin.

And the good news for fans is that a fifth installment in the series has already been confirmed, with a sequel titled After Everything currently in production.

For now, though, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch After Ever Happy.

How to watch After Ever Happy

If you're reading this in the US, then you're in luck – the film is already playing in cinemas around the country, having been released on Wednesday 7th September 2022. But you'll have to hurry, as the theatrical run will only last for two days.

The film has also already opened in several territories in Europe, South America and Asia, while a release in Australia follows on Thursday 8th September.

UK audiences have a little longer to wait until they can enjoy the film, but it will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video – arriving on the streamer on Friday 23rd September 2022. If you're keen to watch, you can sign up for a Prime Video free trial.

After Ever Happy DVD and Blu-Ray release date

The other films in the series have all been made available in physical form – and this will be the case for the new film as well.

After Ever Happy will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on Tuesday 8th November 2022, less than two months after its streaming debut.

After Ever Happy trailer

A trailer for the film was released back in July. You can watch the clip in full below as a taster of what's to come:

