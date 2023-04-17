For one thing, there's a new spin-off film titled Ballerina arriving on the big screen next year, with Ana de Armas leading a cast that also includes a lot of familiar faces from the previous films.

Last month, John Wick 4 opened in cinemas to some very positive reviews – and although a fifth entry in the main saga appears to have been put on hold for now, the franchise is continuing to expand.

But more immediately, there's a brand new prequel series arriving on Peacock that will explore the origins of how Winston Scott first became the proprietor of the Continental Hotel that has played such a major part in all four Wick outings so far.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick – or just The Continental for short – will arrive later in 2023 and includes Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson among its cast members. Read on for everything you need to know.

It has been revealed that the series will consist of three episodes and will premiere in the US in September 2023 – although an exact release date has not been provided at this stage.

It's also not clear if the show will arrive in weekly instalments or whether all three episodes will arrive at once, nor has it been disclosed if the UK release will occur simultaneously as that across the Atlantic.

The Continental cast

As the series is a prequel and set in a different time period from the John Wick films, no actors from the movies will be reprising their roles for the show – with Winston star Ian McShane recently revealing to RadioTimes.com that he has "no idea" about the series.

The role of the younger Winston will instead be played by The Purge and The Flight Attendant star Colin Woodell, while the biggest name in the cast is Mel Gibson, who takes on the role of new character Cormac.

Other stars to appear in the show include Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Riverdale), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid), and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction).

Meanwhile, Ayomide Adegun plays a younger version of Charon (the character played by the late Lance Reddick in the films) and the cast is rounded out by Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Katie McGrath (Merlin), Ray McKinnon (Sons of Anarchy), Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), Marina Mazepa (Malignant), and Mark Musashi.

The Continental plot

The series serves as a prequel detailing the origins of Winston's journey to becoming the proprietor of the New York Continental during the 1970s – and exploring how he turned it into the safe haven for assassins that we know from the films.

According to an official synopsis, it will also "explore real-world events, including the Winter of Discontent and the American Mafia's rise to economic power".

The Continental trailer

An official trailer was released in April teasing more of the high-octane violence we're used to from the John Wick films, scored by Donna Summer's classic hit I Feel Love.

