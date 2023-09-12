Recently, the prequel trilogy has been placed in a more positive light – particularly by those who grew up with it – meaning there has been much enthusiasm for Christensen's comeback.

Following a minor role in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans were stunned to see the actor in full Anakin garb at the end of Ahsoka episode 4 – Fallen Jedi – on Disney Plus last week.

Director Peter Ramsey, who helmed the eventful chapter, described it as "a foolproof episode" in an interview with IGN.

"I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up," he continued. "You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith. Disney

Christensen shows up in the climactic scene where Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is seemingly reunited with a time-displaced version of Anakin Skywalker in a mysterious realm called The World Between Worlds.

"He’s a really sweet, low-key guy,” Ramsey said of the returning star. "He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him."

It's a profound return for both the actor and his character, who was torn apart from cherished padawan Ahsoka when she left the Jedi order after being framed for a heinous crime. He fell to the dark side not long after, becoming Darth Vader.

“We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them,” added Ramsey. “And I just told him, 'it's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years.

"'She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

Fans are expecting a more substantial appearance from Christensen in this week's episode of Ahsoka, which arrives on Disney Plus tomorrow morning (Wednesday 13th September).

