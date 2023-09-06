The dramatic episode saw Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) desperately fighting to retrieve the star map from Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in order to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

But, as we could have predicted, nothing goes to plan.

After an epic fight with Skoll, Ahsoka is forced off a cliff. When she wakes up, she appears to be in the mysterious World Between Worlds where she hears a very familiar voice.

"Hello, Snips," the voice says, referring to an old nickname Ahsoka's master had for her. It adds: "I didn't expect to see you so soon."

As she turns around, Ahsoka finally sees Anakin, with the pair sharing a smile - but as the episode fades out, we hear the iconic Vader theme begin to play.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones.

Although fans knew Christensen's cameo was on the way, they've been left delighted by the scenes, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X: "THE EPISODE DID NOT JUST END!!! MORE I NEED MORE!!!"

Another added: "'Hello snips.' It was at this moment my whole childhood has now been complete. Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker talking to Ahsoka Tano in live action has me in TEARS of absolute joy. Dave Filoni you have done IT."

One more said: "Dave Filoni, you beautiful, beautiful man! I cannot believe what I just saw tonight! That did NOT just happen!"

Of course, Ahsoka and Anakin have a complicated history. Anakin trained Ahsoka as his Padawan - until she walked away from the Jedi Order, a move that led to her famous quote: "I am no Jedi."

As for where that leaves Ahsoka and her old master for next episode, only time will tell - but eagle-eyed fans noticed that showrunner Dave Filoni is helming episode 5 himself, so fans should probably brace themselves for another epic ride.

