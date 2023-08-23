Who is Shin Hati in Ahsoka and who plays her? New villain explained
An all-new villainess has entered the Star Wars franchise.
An all-new Star Wars series has arrived on our screens in the form of the new show Ahsoka.
The adventure follows the titular heroine Ahsoka Tano, who fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels will know very well.
The former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Ahsoka is now leading the hunt for the missing Galactic Empire villain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and her old Jedi comrade Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).
As a result, Ahsoka is reunited with old friends Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).
However, Ahsoka soon finds herself in conflict with a mysterious force wielder named Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, whom the series pays tribute to in the first episode.
By Skoll's side, however, is the mysterious Shin Hati, but who is she?
Who is Shin Hati in Ahsoka?
Shin Hati is the apprentice of Baylan Skoll, and is a wielder of the Dark Side of the Force.
Armed with her own lightsaber, Shin Hati is tasked by Skoll and his associate Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) to track down Ahsoka Tano and retrieve a star map believed to be able to lead them to Elsbeth's old master, Grand Admiral Thrawn.
As a result of this, Shin comes into conflict with both Ahsoka and Sabine Wren, to whom she displays her vicious fighting abilities.
Who plays Shin Hati in Ahsoka?
Shin Hati is portrayed by actress Ivanna Sakhno in Ahsoka.
A Ukrainian and American actress, Sakhno has appeared in numerous productions in Ukraine, but has also starred in the Hollywood films Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Sakhno has been a vocal activist in supporting Ukraine and its people who have been affected by the conflict in the country, too, following the Russian invasion which began in 2022.
Speaking about her role as Hati, Sakhno said to Entertainment Weekly: "She's very calculated. She's impatient, but she's a seeker. She's only in the beginning of finding her own voice."
The actress revealed that showrunner Dave Filoni encouraged her to help flesh out Hati's backstory.
