But it does beg the question – why is sci-fi one of the most enduring genres in TV, radio and film? The answer is that by looking to the future we reveal more about ourselves in the present...

In this issue, we present a guide to the very best sci-fi shows that are available to watch now – and also tempt you with a few that will be released later this year.

From Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars spin-off that we feature on this week’s cover, to classics like Space 1999 and The X-Files, use our guide to start your exploration of the extraordinary world of sci-fi.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Tommy Jessop and his documentary director brother Will discuss Tommy defying expectations as an actor with Down's syndrome, his breakthrough role in Line of Duty, and the need for Down's syndrome awareness

Convict turned hero Darryn Frost chats about using a narwhal tusk to subdue a terrorist during the London Bridge attack, the complex realities of second chances and the potential for change

Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast: Journalist Alex Crawford on the responsibility of journalists to embrace TikTok and Instagram and why male war reporters will never completely understand what's happening to women in Afghanistan

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus on 23rd August 2023.

