Gatiss will be leading the cast of the upcoming live performance of the British science fiction serial, which was first broadcast by BBC Television back in 1953 and re-staged by BBC Four in 2005.

Mark Gatiss is returning to the stage and the wonderful world of sci-fi once more for a special production of The Quatermass Experiment.

The original series was created by Nigel Kneale and was transmitted from the BBC's original TV studios at Alexandra Palace in London. It was one of the final productions to take place there before the BBC moved to west London.

Well, it's a fitting homecoming then that the production is returning to its home at Alexandra Palace for a one-of-a-kind production where the cast will be live reading using the original scripts.

It's even more special due to the fact that The Quatermass Experiment is being brought back to life despite only having two episodes of the six-parter survive. The other four were never recorded when they were broadcast live so this really is a special occasion.

Long-time Kneale admirer Gatiss also appeared in the 2005 remake of Kneale's famed sci-fi serial The Quatermass Experiment, but will be leading the cast in this stage production.

As per the synopsis: "The British Experimental Rocket Group’s first manned space flight returns to Earth with two of the three crew missing. Professor Bernard Quatermass must work out not only what has happened to the missing crew but also what *is* happening to Victor Caroon, the sole survivor. What he discovers has horrifying consequences for the whole world."

The unique production stars Gatiss, best known for the likes of The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who and Sherlock, as Bernard Quatermass.

Other members of the cast include Scott Arthur (Steeltown Murders, Good Omens), Toby Hadoke (Count Magnus, Hollyoaks) and Carrie Thompson (Powertool Cheerleaders Vs The Boyband of the Screeching Dead, Red Rose). Further casting is yet to be announced but we're sure that it'll follow in the same stellar suit.

Following the success of the original, Kneale went on to become one of the most well-regarded screenwriters in British television and The Quatermass Experiment went on to influence successful sci-fi series like Doctor Who and Sapphire & Steel.

So it's fitting that Gatiss, one of the writers and actors of the former long-running sci-fi series is taking the helm of Kneale's production.

You can buy tickets for The Quatermass Experiment at Alexandra Palace here.

