The Mandalorian season 2 introduced the character, now played by actress Rosario Dawson in an instalment titled "The Jedi", which saw the character from the animated series The Clone Wars team up with bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his force-sensitive adopted son Grogu to the delight of Star Wars fans .

After years of being a fan-favourite character, Ahsoka Tano is finally taking centre stage in the live-action media of Star Wars.

Following her turn in episode four of the Mandalorian's second season, the ex-Jedi was shown to be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The character then made a return appearance alongside Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

However, that is not the last we will see of the beloved character as she will be back in her own spin-off series Ahsoka, alongside some favourites from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

So, with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the former Jedi.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano is a favourite who originated in the animated side of the Star Wars franchise.

Before you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is instead a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta known for her strong morals (and awesome duel white lightsabers).

Although never appearing in the live-action films, Ahsoka became one of the key figures in acclaimed Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

But she didn’t exactly win over fans straight away. Starting out as Anakin Skywalker’s wilful young apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. However, through the seasons, Tano became a well-rounded and mature character, eventually becoming the protagonist of the show.

Over time, she also became a commander of the Republic army and fought the likes of General Grievous.

Despite all of these achievements, however, Tano eventually left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extremely understandable: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Although her name was eventually cleared, he faith in the order was severely shaken.

Although outside the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to lead Republic forces – but was forced into hiding after the clone army turned on the Jedi in the last ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the end of Tano, though. An older version of the character returned in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, with the former Jedi now a key player in the resistance movement. Her role in this series was fairly limited, although viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil War and she was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with female Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Interestingly, for a period of time, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon now carried by Mandalorian big bad Moff Gideon. Did Gideon obtain the blade from her?

The character made a live-action return in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 opposite Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as the pair set about training Grogu as a Jedi.

However, by the end of the episode, Grogu had decided that his love for Din Djarin mattered more than his plans for the Jedi knight.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett Lucasfilm

In the episode, Tano convinced Djarin that his presence would hinder Grogu's training - but it actually helped hinder it all together.

It is unknown if Ahsoka will appear in The Mandalorian season 3 but she will return in her own series Ahsoka.

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

Yes! Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, with actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Seven Pounds, Zombieland: Double Tap) taking on the role.

Fans were immediately delighted with Dawson's portrayal (taking over from Ashley Ackstein's vocal performance on TV), which saw the actor showing off Ahsoka's lightsaber skills as she teamed up with series hero Din Djarin.

Looking for information on the planet Corvus, Ahsoka meets Mando when he tries to get her help training his young ward, Baby Yoda. But while she's able to find out more about the Child (including his real name) Ahsoka is unwilling to train him, seeing his attachments, anger and fear as a reflection of her former master-turned Sith Lord Anakin (aka Darth Vader).

By the end of the episode, she's managed to find the information she wanted and sends Mando away on another quest to find Jedi help.

The character returned for a guest appearance in The Book of Boba Fett and will be back in her own standalone series Ahsoka.

However, it is possible we will see her sooner...

When could Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian again?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano for The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Ahsoka has yet to appear in The Mandalorian season 3 after her guest spot in The Book of Boba Fett.

However, Rosario Dawson did appear at the premiere of the series' third season s0 perhaps this is an indication we will see Ahsoka and some Jedi in the show's third season.

Best Ahsoka Tano episodes

Wanting to study up on Ahsoka Tano before her headline-grabbing debut in The Mandalorian? There's a wealth of material to choose from.

The character appeared throughout animated series The Clone Wars, which aired its final episodes on Disney Plus earlier this year.

If you don't have time to watch all 133 episodes before Friday, one shortcut would be skipping straight to the final four episodes of season seven, which comprise the last arc of the series.

The Clone Wars swan song was critically acclaimed and Tano plays the lead role, making them a strong choice for anyone wanting to know why she's so popular.

Alternatively, you could check out the second season of Star Wars: Rebels, where Tano appears as a series regular and faces off against her former master Darth Vader in the two-part finale: Twilight of the Apprentice.

