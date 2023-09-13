Episode 4 left Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the World Between Worlds with Anakin, with episode 5 showing the padawan confronting her former master during the Clone Wars and the Siege of Mandalore.

With Ahsoka telling Anakin that she doesn't just want to be a solider, he insists she must learn to fight or die. She watches him walk away from her with his lightsaber at his side as explosions crash around the pair of them.

One terrifying shot sees Anakin lit up by an explosion and, in a flickering transition, briefly transform into Darth Vader, foreshadowing the horrifying events to come.

Some fans have hailed it as the best ever shot in Star Wars history, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X: "Dave Filoni just casually dropping one of the hardest transitions in Star Wars."

Another added: "This is probably the best shot i have ever seen in star wars."

One more said: "This transition is incredible yet terrifying and I love it!"

Sponsored by Disney+ Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month Disney Plus is inviting you to be their guest this September for 75% off! For a limited time only, new and returning customers can get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 per month, down from the usual £7.99. That means three months of unbeatable Disney content, including the new series of Ashoka, The Little Mermaid, and the brand new Pixar film Elemental – what can we say except you’re welcome? The offer lasts from 6th to 20th September and after three months your subscription will automatically renew to the premium price of £10.99. Get three months of Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Christensen's return to Star Wars in Ahsoka has been long awaited by fans, with episode 4 director Peter Ramsey recently breaking his silence on the moment.

He described it as "a foolproof episode" in an interview with IGN.

"I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up," he continued. "You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ramsey added of the returning star: "He’s a really sweet, low-key guy. He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him."

It's a profound return for both the actor and his character, who was torn apart from cherished padawan Ahsoka when she left the Jedi Order after being framed for a heinous crime. He fell to the dark side not long after, becoming Darth Vader.

“We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them,” added Ramsey. “And I just told him, 'It's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years.

More like this

"'She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.