Specifically related to rumours that Christensen could reprise his role as the Jedi-turned-Sith in co-star Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, our poll asked RadioTimes.com readers whether they’d be keen for the actor to take another swing at Anakin.

Over two thousand fans ended up voting in favour of Christensen and Anakin’s return, making a staggering 94 per cent of responders keen on the idea vs just 6 per cent who didn’t want to see him back in action (presumably after recently rewatching Attack of the Clones).

The results were a bit of a landslide, and overall the strength of the reaction suggests that the Obi-Wan series could have a hit on its hands if Anakin does return in some form, and especially if Christensen can be persuaded to reprise his role.

Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen – there have been rumours doing the rounds for years that Christensen would be back in the Star Wars sequel movies which didn’t come to fruition (bar a short voice cameo towards the end of Rise of Skywalker alongside other Jedi), and it’s possible the Obi-Wan whispers are nothing more than wishful thinking.

Still, even if Disney wasn’t thinking of bringing Christensen back in some way, the results of this poll suggest that they might want to consider it – clearly, there’s an appetite for more of the Chosen One, even before he got his cool mask and black cape.

And already, we have a few ideas for what Anakin Skywalker’s return to Star Wars could mean for the character…

