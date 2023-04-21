The film – which is available to stream on Apple TV+ – follows events after an ordinary man (Evans) falls in love with his date (de Armas) only to later discover that she is a secret agent, soon finding himself pulled into the world of espionage.

New action comedy Ghosted sees Ana de Armas and Chris Evans starring together for the third time in the last few years – following their previous collaborations in Knives Out and The Gray Man.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and also includes a number of other big-name stars including Adrien Brody and Amy Sedaris – read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Chris Evans plays Cole Riggan

Chris Evans plays Cole Riggan. Apple

Who is Cole Riggan? An ordinary citizen who falls head over heels for Sadie after a first date – only to find out that she is a CIA Agent.

What else has Chris Evans been in? Evans is of course best known for appearing as Captain America in numerous MCU films between 2011 and 2019, while other notable film credits include roles in Not Another Teen Movie, Fantastic Four, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Snowpiercer, Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Ana de Armas plays Sadie

Ana de Armas plays Sadie. Apple

Who is Sadie? A CIA agent, whose latest mission is complicated when her recent date gets mixed up in the action.

What else has Ana de Armas been in? After beginning her career with a variety of Spanish-language roles, de Armas first came to the attention of international audiences after appearing in a string of high-profile Hollywood films including Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.

Since then, she had a memorable role in No Time to Die, starred opposite Ben Affleck in the erotic thriller Deep Water and was Oscar-nominated for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. She also appeared in the Netflix action film The Gray Man, making Ghosted her third collaboration with Chris Evans after that and the aforementioned Knives Out.

Adrien Brody plays Leveque

Adrien Brody plays Leveque. Apple

Who is Leveque? Leveque is the main antagonist and the leader of a shady organisation that Sadie has frequently come up against.

What else has Adrien Brody been in? Brody is the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his turn in The Pianist, and has appeared in a huge variety of other films including The Thin Red Line, The Village, King Kong, Midnight in Paris, See How They Run, Blonde, and a number of films by Wes Anderson. He also appeared as antagonist Luca Changretta in the fourth season of Peaky Blinders.

Mike Moh plays Wagner

Mike Moh plays Wagner. Apple

Who is Wagner? Wagner is one of Leveque's allies who comes up against Cole and Sadie.

What else has Mike Moh been in? Moh is probably best known for playing Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while he also plays the role of Ryu in Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection. Other film credits include Killerman, Boogie and Blade of the 47 Ronin.

Amy Sedaris plays Cole's mother

Amy Sedaris plays Cole's mother. Apple

Who is Cole's mother? Cole's mother is supportive of her son and encourages him to chase after the girl of his dreams.

What else has Amy Sedaris been in? Sedaris is a hugely successful actor and comedian, whose career highlights include roles in Strangers with Candy, The Heart, She Holler, BoJack Horseman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and The Mandalorian. Film credits include Maid in Manhattan, School of Rock, Elf, Bewitched, Chicken Little, Shrek the Third, Jennifer's Body, Chef, and The Lion King.

Tate Donovan plays Cole's father

Tate Donovan plays Cole's father. Apple

Who is Cole's father? Cole's father has a good relationship with his son and hopes he has finally met his ideal partner.

What else has Tate Donovan been in? Donovon is known for his roles as Tom Shayes in Damages and Jimmy Cooper in The OC, while he voiced Hercules in the Disney animation of the same name. Other film roles include Love Potion No. 9, Good Night and Good Luck, Argo, Manchester by the Sea, and Rocketman.

Lizze Broadway plays Mattie

Lizze Broadway plays Mattie. Apple

Who is Mattie? Mattie is Cole's sister, who likes to mock him about his doomed romantic escapades.

What else has Lizze Broadway been in? Broadway is set to be part of the main cast for upcoming The Boys spin-off Gen V, while previous credits include The Rookie, Splitting Up Together, Here and Now, and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

Tim Blake Nelson plays Borislov

Who is Borislov? Borislov is a villain who works for Leveque and initially mistakes Cole for a master spy.

What else has Tim Blake Nelson been in? Nelson has appeared in a huge variety of different movies, with highlights from his filmography including O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Minority Report, Syriana, Lincoln, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He also starred as Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk and as Wade Tillman / Looking Glass in Watchmen.

The Ghosted cast also includes Marwan Kenzari (Black Adam), Anna Deavere Smith (The West Wing), Mustafa Shakir (Cowboy Bebop), Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Scott Vogel (Pig Killer), Burn Gorman (Torchwood), Fahim Fazli (Barry), Marisol Correa (Banshee), Gina Jun (Law & Order: SVU), Victoria Kelleher (Why Women Kill), and Sasha Go (Heels).

Ghosted is released on Friday 21st April 2023 on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

