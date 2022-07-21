The series is adapted from a collection of novels by Jack Carr , with the first season adapting the first, meaning there's still four more stories ready to be produced for the big screen.

The Terminal List was an action packed thrill-ride which ended with most questions wrapped up - however, that doesn't mean there wouldn't be plenty more to explore in a second season.

With questions surrounding the central character James Reece's health and freedom still left to explore, will Chris Pratt be coming back for more adventures on Amazon Prime.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Terminal List season 2.

*WARNING - Contains spoilers for The Terminal List season 1*

Has The Terminal List been renewed for season 2?

Chris Pratt in The Terminal List. Courtesy of Prime Video

The show hasn't been officially renewed just yet but that doesn't mean we won't be getting one. We'll keep this page updated as and when we hear anything from Amazon Prime Video about a second season.

If it was up to the team behind the show it certainly seems like we'd be getting more. Showrunner David DiGilio told ComicBook.com that he would like a second season saying "Yes, fingers crossed."

He continued: "We're really lucky – Jack [Carr] is writing at an incredibly fast pace, a novel per year. It's a little faster than we can make the shows, so he's maybe too far out. Just take a little break, I'd say. But we're really lucky, and I'd encourage anybody who loved season one, to go check out True Believer. It's an incredible read and it's a great blueprint for season 2."

Meanwhile Chris Pratt told Digital Spy that "it'd be fantastic to keep it going", so it seems there's certainly the determination behind the scenes to make it happen.

When would The Terminal List season 2 be released on Prime Video?

Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List Amazon Prime Video

We can't be certain exactly when a second season would be released just yet as the series hasn't so far been renewed. However, given DiGilio's comments that "a novel per year" is "a little faster than we can make the shows" we could be waiting a little while.

We would guess that once the show has been officially renewed it could be around a year and a half to two years before we see more, depending on Pratt's schedule - however, that all remains to be seen.

What would The Terminal List season 2 be about?

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List. Courtesy of Prime Video

Showrunner DiGilio has already confirmed that the second James Reece novel, True Believer, would be the "blueprint for season two", so we already have a sense of how it would play out.

The official blurb for Jack Carr's novel, True Believer, reads as follows: "When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world.

"As the scope of the mayhem grows ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States goes on the offensive. Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic freefall bring America and her allies to their knees?

"There is just one man who stands a chance of answering these questions. Former Navy SEAL James Reece is the only and crucial connection to a shadowy former Iraqi commando who could provide leads the CIA desperately needs. Reece might be America’s last hope. Unfortunately, he is also America’s most-wanted domestic terrorist.

"To rein him in, a bargain is struck and Reece becomes the reluctant tool of the United States government, traveling the globe to target terrorist leaders and unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy involving a traitorous CIA officer and a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions. There is always another true believer out there willing to kill for his cause. James Reece will be there to stop him."

The Terminal List season 2 cast - Would Chris Pratt be back?

Chris Pratt in The Terminal List. Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

As mentioned above, Pratt has already expressed interest in returning to the role of James Reece, so it seems we already have one cast member lined up.

The question is whether anyone else from season 1 would be back for more - a lot of characters bit the dust as part of Reece's quest for revenge.

One character who's still very much alive at the end of season 1 is Katie Buranek, a journalist and ally to Reece played by Constance Wu. She could well be back, as could FBI agents Tony Liddle (JD Pardo) and Mac Wilson (Christina Vidal).

Taylor Kitsch's future on the series seems far less secure, as the last we saw of his character Ben Edwards was Reece pointing a gun at him because of his now exposed betrayal. We then heard a gun shot, but didn't see quite what happened. Could he have somehow survived?

Reece hasn't exactly seemed like one for sudden about-turns when it comes to his vengeance so it seems unlikely, but we can't entirely rule it out.

Is there a trailer for The Terminal List season 2?

There isn't a trailer for season 2 yet but we will keep this updated as soon as new footage is available. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

The Terminal List season 1 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

