Tek Knight was first introduced in the comics as a member of the superhero team Payback, and is understood to have been based on DC's Batman and Blue Beetle, as well as Marvel's Iron Man.

He has been referenced in The Boys a number of times, with a former hostage lamenting that the way he saved her left her paraplegic. He is said to have starred in the movie Tek-Knight Lives, which Stan Edgar tells Homelander to go to the premiere of.

In the fourth episode of Gen V, he attends the Godolkin University campus as a famous supe detective putting together a new episode of his investigative show The Whole Truth with Tek Knight, looking into Golden Boy's death.

It had long been speculated about how much the show would change Tek Knight from his comic origins, and his introduction reveals there have been a number of changes made.

For instance, while he is understood to be somewhat based on Batman in the comics, he is not known as the world's greatest supe detective as he is in the show.

He also has no powers in the comics, and instead uses technological enhancements. In the show, he appears to have superhuman abilities to detect biological changes, such as heart rate elevation and pupil dilation.

However, one major element of his comics storyline which remains the same is his bizarre compulsions, which form a large part of the episode's resolution.

When Tek Knight suggests to Dean Shetty that he is going to go after her personally, making her take the fall for Golden Boy, she discovers that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour, which has caused him to develop unusual sexual appetites.

She then shows him clips of himself having sex with a vacuum cleaner, a car, a tree, a skull and more, and uses this information to blackmail him, ensuring that he keeps quiet and stops investigating the Golden Boy story.

Tek Knight then leaves the campus, seemingly for good - but could we see him back later in the season, or will he perhaps make an appearance in The Boys season 4? Only time will tell.

