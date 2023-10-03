Loki season 2 will have "open-ended" conclusion
Before the second season has even aired, we've got a sense of what's to come in the Disney Plus hit.
It may only be a matter of days before Loki's anticipated second season lands on our screens - but fans of the Disney Plus series will be keen to learn that season 2 will leave on a pretty open-ended note.
While many viewers will be on the edge of their seats to learn what becomes of Tom Hiddleston's lead character in the resulting battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority, it seems as though there's plenty more left in the tank when it comes to stories - and things will be far from tied up in a bow at the end of this run.
Speaking to Variety, executive producer Kevin Wright was asked whether the future of the show could be seen as being finite or open-ended.
He responded: "I think it’s open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up season 3,' in the way that we did with season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we’re coming back.'
"But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As for what we can expect in this upcoming season, we know that it will pick up following the aftermath of the season 1 finale, and will see many familiar faces reprise their role.
According to the synopsis: "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."
Read more:
- Loki producer explains why Jonathan Majors' arrest didn't impact season 2
- Only Murders in the Building kills off beloved character in season 3 finale
Previously, a recently released trailer gave fans a glimpse of what we can expect in season 2 with Loki (Hiddleston) experiencing "time-slipping", an issue that leads Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to series newcomer OB (Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan) for help.
Other new faces for Loki season 2 include Game of Thrones's Kate Dickie and Silent Witness's Liz Carr, while Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw reprise their roles as Sylvie and Ravonna Renslayer.
Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.