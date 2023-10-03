Speaking to Variety, executive producer Kevin Wright was asked whether the future of the show could be seen as being finite or open-ended.

He responded: "I think it’s open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up season 3,' in the way that we did with season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we’re coming back.'

"But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

As for what we can expect in this upcoming season, we know that it will pick up following the aftermath of the season 1 finale, and will see many familiar faces reprise their role.

According to the synopsis: "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Previously, a recently released trailer gave fans a glimpse of what we can expect in season 2 with Loki (Hiddleston) experiencing "time-slipping", an issue that leads Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to series newcomer OB (Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan) for help.

Other new faces for Loki season 2 include Game of Thrones's Kate Dickie and Silent Witness's Liz Carr, while Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw reprise their roles as Sylvie and Ravonna Renslayer.

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

