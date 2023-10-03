Quan is no stranger to universe-hopping plots, winning an Oscar earlier this year for his role as Waymond Wang, the husband of Michelle Yeoh’s laundromat owner, Evelyn, in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But who is his character, OB? Ahead of Loki season 2, read on for everything you need to know about the character.



Who is Ke Huy Quan playing in Loki?

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Allyson Riggs

OB is a mysterious TVA agent who looks set to be key in the series, if the latest trailer was anything to go by.

The footage shows Loki experiencing something called "time slipping" and heading to newcomer OB, who works in the repairs and advancement department, for help.

"His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, every thing that is running at the TVA," executive producer Kevin Wright previously explained to EW. "He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running."

Discussing his role in a new featurette (below), Quan said of his character: "He’s smart, he’s funny, and he knows his way around the TVA."

Is Ouroboros a character in Marvel Comics?

Key Huy Quan’s character does appear in several Marvel Comics in a few different forms.

There is the Oculus Oroboros, which first appeared in Doctor Strange #92 back in 1993, and which isn’t an actual character, but rather a powerful magical conduit fashioned in the shape of two serpents devouring each other. At one point, the Sorcerer Supreme stops an attempt by Doctor Doom to harness its power.

There is also an Admiral Ouroboros, who first appeared in 2015's Silver Surfer Vol 7 #11 as an antagonist character who crosses paths with the Silver Surfer after the latter is trapped in a time loop.

However, it's unlikely that Loki’s OB will be directly connected to the previous Marvel concepts of the character.

What else has Ke Huy Quan been in?

The actor got his breakout role at the age of 12 starring alongside Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, before going on to play inventor Richard "Data" Wang in Richard Donner’s The Goonies.

In 2018, he appeared with Michelle Yeoh in Crazy Rich Asians, and went on to win the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his part in the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside her.

It was announced back in September 2022 at the D23 Expo that Quan would be joining the MCU to play an unspecified character in Loki season 2.

Speaking about the role the following month, Quan told EW: "I've been fantasising about this for many, many years, all the way back to when the first Iron Man came out.

"I saw all the movies in the theaters. I've seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So, to be up on stage today with Sophia and Tom and Owen and Kevin, and to be on the receiving end of that… it's just been incredible."

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

