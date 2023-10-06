In fact, Loki might not even be limited to two seasons, as executive producer Kevin Wright has teased that this season will be "open-ended" - clearing the way for a potential season 3.

But with only one episode of season 2 currently available, when can fans expect to see episode 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Loki season 2.

When is Loki season 2 episode 2 on Disney Plus?

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki season 2. Marvel Studios/Gareth Gatrell

With the first episode of Loki season 2 having been released on Friday 6th October, subsequent episodes will be released once a week.

This means that Loki season 2 episode 2 will arrive on Friday 13th October.

What time is Loki season 2 out on Disney Plus?

Loki and Mobius. Disney Plus

If you're planning on waking up early so as to be in the first batch of viewers watching each episode of Loki season 2, then no worry - you actually don't have to do so, because, as with previous Disney Plus Marvel shows, each new episode will arrive on the platform at 8am BST, which is equivalent to midnight Pacific Time in the US.

This means you don't need to worry about any time travel shenanigans, as each episode will arrive at exactly the same time each week.

How many episodes are there in Loki season 2?

Ke Huy Quan as OB, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

As with the first season of Loki, there will be six episodes in this new run. This follows other MCU shows with the same episode count, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms Marvel and Secret Invasion.

Loki is the first Disney Plus Marvel show to have got a second season, meaning its episode count will rise to 12 in total.

Loki season 2 release schedule

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in Loki. Gareth Gatrell/Loki

If you're looking for the full release schedule for Loki season 2, then look no further - you can see below for a full list of the release dates for each of the season's six episodes.

The season will run from 6th October to 10th November 2023, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Friday 6th October 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Friday 13th October 2023

Episode 3 – Friday 20th October 2023

Episode 4 – Friday 27th October 2023

Episode 5 – Friday 3rd November 2023

Episode 6 – Friday 10th November 2023

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

