Now, Marvel’s hopes for a lucrative and long future lie in the second season of Loki. The God of Mischief could use his remarkable resurrection abilities to revive the core of the franchise’s ethos to provide continuity between the Infinity Saga and the disconnected Multiverse Saga.

Especially after Marvel’s most recent small-screen outing, Secret Invasion, fumbled some of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Four years after her last appearance, Maria Hill (Cobie Smoulders) was brought back only to be killed off in the first episode.

It was a wasted opportunity for the MCU to rewrite its unpopular formula of killing off strong female characters, such as Black Widow, Gamora, Mighty Thor and the Scarlet Witch.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, the treatment of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) wasn’t much better, nor was the questionable reveal that Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has been a Skrull since 2016, single-handedly eradicating all of the emotional impact of his interactions since Captain America: Civil War.

Phase 4 wasn’t without success. Marvel debuted epic small-screen endeavours on Disney Plus such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Ms Marvel, which even earned the studio their first Emmy nominations.

However, as the content dawn broke, Marvel began to release projects faster than ever before. The universe grew too big, too quickly for the studio to deliver on its greatest appeal – an interconnected superhero universe.

Now, that could all change with the second season of Loki. After widespread praise for the first season, it seems the second season has arrived at the perfect time.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the poster for Loki season 2. Marvel/Disney+

Back in February, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania became the weakest instalment in the Paul Rudd-led trilogy, and sadly, if history is anything to go by, The Marvels won’t have the recognition it deserves, due to the misogynistic fans that emerge whenever Captain Marvel seems to appear.

That leaves Loki to pick up the pieces of the past, present and future of the MCU in his multiversal time travel adventure. Arguably, no other character could manage this near-impossible feat to bring a franchise back from the brink in a time of ‘superhero fatigue.’

Since 2011, Tom Hiddleston has remained steadfast in his dedication to Loki, both in his performance and organic development of this cherished character.

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

From a Shakespearean take of a power-hungry heir in Thor to the arrogant, petulant villain in The Avengers to a self-deprecating, mischievous sibling in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, Hiddleston has consistently triumphed in this ever-evolving role.

The cult fascination with this devilishly charming anti-hero was consolidated with his villainous antics in 2012’s Avengers. After, the obsession reached unparalleled heights at San Diego Comic Con, when Hiddleston stepped out on stage dressed in his iconic green and black leather costume in 2013.

More like this

Loki swiftly became more than just a character, and grew into an emblem of the hero and villain that co-exists inside of all of us. Similar to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the fascination with Loki stems from the character’s ongoing redemption arc, as they shed their former image and come to terms with their trauma.

Read more:

As Marvel hones in on succession, as Sam Wilson, Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop take on their respective mantles, Loki stands out as the last remaining character from Phase One who is also still integral to the MCU’s future in the multiverse.

Loki has the unique ability to capitalise on a decade of popularity to connect the MCU of old to the new universe on the horizon. It seems that Marvel’s every hope of returning to its cult status now lies with Loki, and it could mark the start of the MCU rebuilding its track record.

With The Marvels on the way, this autumn could be a strong season for the studio, as it weaves new characters from the small screen with established ones in the big-scale narratives it was built on. Though, it won’t be an easy feat to unite the individual narratives from eight limited series and nine movies from phases four and five.

However, if anyone can save the disconnected MCU, it’s Loki, due to the fandom’s long-standing adoration for this chaotic, charming son of Odin.

Yet, if Marvel doesn't deliver a worthy series of Loki’s nuance and complexities, it seems that the universe (and the colossal fanbase it commands) could be irrevocably broken.

The weight of the universe is on your shoulders, Loki. No pressure.

Loki season 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus on 6th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.