The series is also now on its third title, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, replacing the previous title Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which in turn took over from the original title, Agatha: House of Harkness.

The WandaVision spin-off isn’t the only series that’s been delayed at Disney Plus, with Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off which was scheduled to debut in November, now set to premiere in January.

Daredevil: Born Again, which was scheduled to land in spring 2024, Ironheart and Wonder Man, which had to pause production as a result of the strikes, have all been removed from Disney Plus’ release schedule completely, with new premiere dates yet to be confirmed.

In addition, the animated series X-Men ’97, which was scheduled for a 2023 debut, has had its release date pushed back to early 2024. A second season is apparently still in the works.

Marvel fans will be pleased to hear that Loki season 2 is still expected to premiere in October, while season 2 of the animated anthology What If…? is scheduled to debut around Christmas Day after initially announcing an early 2023 release.

Alongside Hahn, the cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries also includes Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, David Payton, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Kate Forbes, Brian Brightman, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili.

Talking about the spin-off, Hahn previously told RadioTimes.com that it came as "a total surprise".

"I mean, you'd have to be a deep diving... comic book aficionado to know Agatha Harkness from the comics. I had never heard of her before. And so the fact that this is happening is just testament to the incredible writing [and] the, you know, weird timing. It's so bananas," she explained.

She continued: "It's going to be such a great, fun dive into [that world]... It's so meta that WandaVision was a show about sitcoms, and of course, it's going to have a spin-off. It just makes total sense, in a very meta way."

