Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Ali Selim said he doesn't make the call on who lives and dies.

"It's not my decision, I don’t make decisions for the MCU," he explained. Kevin [Feige] is the mastermind at moving the spiderweb of this universe forward and I understand his reasoning.

"And my job is to make it as emotional and truthful and effective as it can possibly be within the confines of this six-episode series."

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Des Willie/Marvel

Selim went on to acknowledge the shock surrounding the deaths of both Hill and Talos, saying: "They were big deaths. I'll be honest with you, I kind of expected to receive death threats of my own when people found out I killed Maria Hill. I haven't yet, so I'm pleasantly relieved."

He added: "I will miss [Talos] deeply because I think [Ben Mendelsohn] is one of our greatest actors and I would love to work with him again, so we'll have to find another way to do it that's not Talos because I don’t think he's coming back."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

While Marvel is yet to confirm whether or not season 2 of Secret Invasion is on the cards, the final episode of season 1 ended with yet more revelations, including Rhodey (Don Cheadle) being a Skrull since Captain America: Civil War.

Talking to RadioTimes.com about the startling revelation, Selim said: "Yep. He's been a Skrull the whole time."

He went on to say that this will have "massive implications" for the MCU.

Additional reporting by Louise Griffin.

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus here for just £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription, allowing you to stream the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and films, as well as The Mandalorian and so much more.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-Fi hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.