Early in the episode, Kingsley Ben-Adir’s character Gravi is able to secure The Harvest - samples of the DNA from various Avengers – from Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) in exchange for leaving Earth alone, although he refuses to agree to this condition.

However, it then emerges that Fury had actually been Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah in disguise, and she and Gravi begin an epic fight – with G'iah desperate for revenge against the villain who killed her parents.

Due to the fact they've both been exposed to the Avengers' DNA, they embody the powers of several of the superheroes we know and love from previous MCU projects during the stunning showdown.

Over the course of their brawl, we see them take on the powers of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), with G’iah eventually emerging victorious in the battle.

The existence of The Harvest had previously been revealed in last week's penultimate episode, with Fury explaining that in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame, he had ordered an army of Skrulls to harvest the DNA of several of the injured Avengers.

The Skrulls had been led by Gravik, who was now desperate to use The Harvest to create a new army of Super Skrulls for his villainous agenda – with Fury having returned to Earth to prevent him from enacting this plan.

