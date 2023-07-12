Despite clocking in at under 40 minutes, we had a major fan theory confirmed, a stand-off between Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and his wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), a character coming back from the dead, and a major death.

Basically, it's all kicking off - and Fury is at his most vulnerable yet.

Here's everything you need to know about that shock ending to Secret Invasion episode 4.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened to Talos in Secret Invasion episode 4?

The end of the episode saw Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) witness an attack on the president (Dermot Mulroney) after the reveal that our old friend Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is a Skrull.

As bullets rain down on the President's entourage, and troops, led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), approach, Fury reasons that they have to save the President to prevent war on Earth.

Talos attempts to pull the President out from under a car but is shot in the shoulder and is unable to hold back his Skrull form. Fury takes the President to safety, promising he'll be back for Talos.

Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos. Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, an unknown soldier appears to help Talos. Fury realises the unknown soldier isn't a friend and shoots him at him, revealing it's Gravik.

Gravik quickly recovers, stabbing Talos in the chest. While Fury shoots at Gravik, the Skrull's enhanced powers mean he's able to heal instantly and he rides off on a motorbike, leaving Talos on the ground. Fury gets in a car and drives off with the President, also leaving Talos on the ground.

Is Talos really dead?

It certainly appears so. Fans might be sceptical, given that Talos' daughter, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) appeared to be dead at the end of episode 3 after being shot by Gravik, before managing to heal herself in the opening scenes of episode 4.

But it seems unlikely that Talos is going to survive this one.

More than anything, it makes sense to kill Talos off in this episode. The once great Fury is more broken than ever after the loss of his two closest friends, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos.

He knows he can't trust his wife, and he appears to know something's also going on with Rhodey - so with no one left to turn to, he's completely on his own for his final fight.

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus here for just £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription, allowing you to stream the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and films, as well as The Mandalorian and so much more.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-Fi hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.