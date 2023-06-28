Marvel's Secret Invasion is now fully into its stride - with the ending to episode 2 leaving fans a little stunned.

The new Disney Plus series didn't hold back with episode 1, as Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) returned to Earth, with a Skrull faction attempting to start a war between the US and Russia.

The end of the episode saw the heartbreaking death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), leaving Fury broken.

In episode 2, we get more of a glimpse into Fury's personal life than we ever have before - but not all is as it seems.

Secret Invasion episode 2 ending explained: Who is Nick Fury's wife?

Despite Fury being one of the most long-running characters in the MCU, we've never seen his wife. We knew she existed thanks to a couple of mentions over the years, but the ending of Secret Invasion episode 2 is the first time we've ever the woman Fury knows as Priscilla Fury, played by Charlayne Woodard.

The episode cuts from the exterior of a house to a Skrull chopping up a cucumber, with Fury approaching the door.

As Fury returns home after being sacked by his once-friend James 'Rhodey' Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and still grappling with the loss of Hill, he hears music playing and sees his wife in the kitchen in her human form.

She says, "Aren't you forgetting something?" as he returns to the hallway and puts on his wedding ring.

"Better?" he asks, with Priscilla responding, "Almost," and giving him a kiss.

So, Fury's wife appears to be a Skrull in disguise, but for how long? There are a few possibilities here.

One is that Fury's been married to a Skrull the entire time. Secret Invasion is set 30 years after the Skrulls first came to Earth - leaving plenty of time for them to have built up a decades-long marriage.

Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) also revealed in episode 2 that there are many more Skrulls on Earth than Fury previously realised - around a million, in fact. And it becomes clear that they're integrated in some very powerful places indeed.

The other possibility is that Fury's wife is human but a Skrull took over her form. But, considering this is Fury we're talking about, it seems unlikely that he wouldn't suspect it.

However, the series so far has established that this is a more vulnerable Fury than we're used to - so we can't rule it out completely.

Does Nick Fury know his wife is a Skrull?

Then there's the matter of whether Fury actually knows his wife is a Skrull. It would explain a little about why he's so eager to help them - the mission seems incredibly personal to him. But there a few reasons it doesn't seem massively likely.

If this was the case, Priscilla likely wouldn't need to change her form right when her husband walks in the door. It also seems likely that she would have told him about the million Skrulls on Earth some time in the 30 years before Talos did.

Plus, Fury's reaction to Talos's revelation about the Skrulls would seem a little strange if he's known the whole time that his wife is a Skrull. He's left, well, furious at the revelation, and shuts down Talos's hope that humans and Skrulls can co-exist.

"Humans can't co-exist with each other, Talos!" he rages. "You've been here long enough to know that. We've been at war with each other since we could walk upright. There is not enough room or tolerance on this planet for another species."

Surely if he knew his wife is a Skrull, his opinion might have differed. But, whatever happens, we can't see it ending well for Fury.

How many Skrulls are on Earth and how powerful are they?

Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) plan continues to unfold in episode 2 as it becomes clear just how powerful the Skrulls are. Contrary to Fury's belief, there's more than just a few Skrulls knocking about on Earth.

A tense conversation with Talos sees him reveal that all of the Skrulls who fled are on Earth. Fury responds: "You're telling me there's a million Skrulls walking amongst us right now?!"

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

As Fury accuses Talos of lying to him, he hits back: "We were being hunted across the universe. I had two choices. I could let my people be annihilated or summon them here to Earth. What would you have done?"

While Fury's left reeling from the revelation, Gravik meets with a group of world leaders to discuss the Moscow bombing. It's soon revealed that every single one of them is a Skrull - and all but one of them elect him as Skrull General, leaving him with "unchecked" power. What could go wrong?

