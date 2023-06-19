One thing that the show has going for it is an incredible cast, led by Samuel L Jackson in his iconic and long-held role of Nick Fury - the most formidable secret agent Earth has to offer.

It would be fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost the consistency it was once known for, but early reviews suggest that spy thriller Secret Invasion could be a return to form.

Joining him is Captain Marvel screen partner Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises the role of Skrull ally Talos, while Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke are some big-name new recruits to the Marvel family.

The comic book of the same name that inspired this show came with the memorable tagline: 'Who do you trust?' Viewers should be asking themselves that same question as surprises are sure to be in store.

Here's your full guide to the Secret Invasion cast. Watch them closely – they may not be who they seem.

Samuel L Jackson plays Nick Fury

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Who is Nick Fury? Nick Fury is the most seasoned spy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was introduced back in 2008's Iron Man as the director of intelligence agency SHIELD and the mastermind of the so-called Avengers Initiative.

When SHIELD was brought down after Captain America learned it had been hijacked by HYDRA, Fury went into hiding – but has kept himself busy. Recent appearances have suggested he has been spending time in outer space, perhaps working with SWORD or keeping an eye on extraterrestrial threats.

What else has Samuel L Jackson been in? One of Hollywood's most recognisable talents, Jackson's credits include the Star Wars prequels, Kingsman: The Secret Service and several collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, including Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos

Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos. Marvel Studios

Who is Talos? Introduced in Captain Marvel – which was set in the 1990s – Talos is a leader of the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrulls. He was once painted as a villain by the deceptive Kree, but in fact has a heart of gold and has become a valued ally to Nick Fury.

However, he'll soon find that not all of his fellow Skrulls are happy with the docile bond he's forged with humanity.

What else has Ben Mendelsohn been in? Mendelsohn is probably best-known for his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he played the villainous Orson Krennic - a key figure in the construction of the Death Star.

His other credits include Netflix's Bloodline, Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, and Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour.

Cobie Smulders plays Maria Hill

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Marvel/Disney+

Who is Maria Hill? Maria Hill is Nick Fury's right-hand woman, who served beside him at SHIELD and remained loyal even after the organisation crumbled.

What else has Cobie Smulders been in? In addition to six MCU movies (and three television shows), Smulders is probably best-known for playing Robin Scherbatsky on long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Her other projects include Netflix's Friends from College, ABC's Stumptown and FX's American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Martin Freeman plays Everett K Ross

Martin Freeman stars in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios

Who is Everett K Ross? Ross is a former CIA agent, who has had several run-ins with superheroes in recent years, most notably the late King T'Challa and his younger sister Shuri, both of whom have served as the Black Panther.

Indeed, Ross became a fugitive after aiding the Wakandans at a time when the CIA was attempting to learn their secrets. It's a particularly awkward development as he used to be married to the agency's top boss: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

What else has Martin Freeman been in? Freeman shot to fame in the cast of BBC sitcom The Office, where he played Tim Canterbury. He scored another hit show with detective drama Sherlock and landed the lead role of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy. His other projects include Fargo, The World's End and Love Actually.

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Gravik

Kingsley Ben-Adir on set of Secret Invasion. Gerard Binks/Getty Images

Who is Gravik? Gravik is a rebel Skrull who believes that his people deserve better than what the humans have offered them so far.

What else has Kingsley Ben-Adir been in? Ben-Adir broke out playing Dr Marcus Summer on ITV drama Vera, before gaining international acclaim with his portrayal of Malcolm X in One Night in Miami.

His other credits include Peaky Blinders, The OA and political drama The Comey Rule, where he played President Barack Obama.

Emilia Clarke plays G'iah

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios

Who is G'iah? G'iah is the daughter of Talos, who was previously seen as a child in Captain Marvel, which is set decades before this entry. In that time, Nick Fury has failed to find the Skrulls a new home as he'd once promised, causing G'iah to feel resentful towards him.

What else has Emilia Clarke been in? Clarke rose to fame playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones. She went on to play Sarah Connor in 2015's Terminator Genisys and Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, while she's also known for romantic flicks Me Before You and Last Christmas.

Olivia Colman plays Sonya Falsworth

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth in Secret Invasion. Disney+/Marvel Studios

Who is Sonya Falsworth? Sonya is a high-ranking MI6 agent who has known Nick Fury for some time. It's unclear, however, whether she can be trusted as the Skrulls attempt to take over.

What else has Olivia Colman been in? Colman has been a well-known face in the UK for decades, rising to fame in comedic collaborations with David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

However, since bagging an Oscar for her powerhouse performance in The Favourite, she has become established as one of the world's most celebrated actors. Her other acclaimed projects include The Crown, Fleabag and Heartstopper on the small screen, plus feature films The Father and The Lost Daughter.

Don Cheadle plays James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine

Don Cheadle stars in Secret Invasion. Marvel Studios

Who is James 'Rhodey' Rhodes? Rhodes was a close friend of Tony Stark (aka Iron Man), who went on to don a metal suit of his own under the codename War Machine. He is also a senior figure in the United States Air Force.

What else has Don Cheadle been in? Cheadle has appeared in several MCU productions, replacing Terrence Howard in the role of James Rhodes in Iron Man 2. His other film credits include the Ocean's trilogy, Crash and Hotel Rwanda, the last of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Recently, he has led the cast of television comedy dramas House of Lies and Black Monday.

Dermot Mulroney plays President Ritson

Dermot Mulroney stars in Secret Invasion. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is President Ritson? Ritson is the President of the United States.

What else has Dermot Mulroney been in? Earlier this year, Mulroney could be seen in slasher flick Scream VI. His other film credits include Zodiac, August: Osage County and Insidious: Chapter 3. On the small screen, people may recognise him from a small role on Friends as well as more substantial characters on Shameless, Hanna and New Girl.

