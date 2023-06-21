You can therefore forgive us if we're a teensy bit excited to now be getting brand-new episodes of Marvel's Secret Invasion , the series which finally puts Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury in the spotlight 15 years after he first appeared in the Iron Man post-credits scene.

It's been a while since a brand-new MCU project was released on Disney Plus - the most recent was The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , which arrived way back in November.

Here he is joined by a stellar cast which includes Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, and will be seen taking on a rogue group of Skrulls who are hoping to gain control of Earth by replacing those in positions of power.

But with the first episode now available, how long will we have to wait until we can see episode 2? At what time are now episodes released? And what's the full release schedule for the entire season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Secret Invasion.

When is Secret Invasion episode 2 on Disney Plus?

Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Disney Plus

With the first episode of Secret Invasion now available to viewers to stream on Disney Plus worldwide, the question now turns to when episode 2 will be released on the platform.

The good news is, we don't have too long to wait - Secret Invasion episode 2 will release on Disney Plus on Wednesday 28th June 2023, exactly one week after the first episode dropped.

What time is Secret Invasion out on Disney Plus?

Martin Freeman in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Disney Plus

As with previous Disney Plus Marvel shows, each new episode of Secret Invasion will arrive on the platform at 8am BST, which is equivalent to midnight Pacific Time in the US.

This means you don't have to get up too early if you're looking to catch the episodes first thing - Nick Fury and those pesky Skrulls will be there waiting for you at 8am.

How many episodes are there in Secret Invasion?

Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion. Des Willie/Disney Plus

There will be a total of six episodes across this season of Secret Invasion. This puts it in line with other Marvel Disney Plus series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms Marvel.

The outliers so far have been WandaVision, What If...? and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all three of which contained nine episodes with shorter run-times.

Secret Invasion release schedule

Samuel L Jackson in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios

You can find a full guide to the release schedule for Secret Invasion below, meaning you can keep up to date with each of the new episodes as soon as they land.

The season will run through from 21st June to 26th July 2023, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Wednesday 21st June 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Wednesday 28th June 2023

Episode 3 – Wednesday 5th July 2023

Episode 4 – Wednesday 12th July 2023

Episode 5 – Wednesday 19th July 2023

Episode 6 – Wednesday 26th July 2023

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 21st June 2023. New episodes weekly.

