Episode 5 not only saw the world on the brink of war and G'iah (Emilia Clarke) burying her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), but also featured the return of a very familiar face to Black Widow fans.

As the Marvel series nears its dramatic conclusion, here's everything you need to know about that returning character, Rick Mason.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Rick Mason in Secret Invasion?

Fans first met Rick Mason, played by O-T Fagbenle, in Black Widow - a smuggler, contractor, and a mysterious ally of Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) while she was on the run, procuring supplies including a Quinjet.

It was made clear that the pair have known each other for a long time, and perhaps there was more than friendship between them at one point, but the question of what exactly happened was never properly answered.

In fact, fans were left with a fair amount of questions about Mason's story, so it would make sense that he would make a return in a later MCU project.

Episode 5 of Secret Invasion saw Mason return to help Fury flee the country after becoming public enemy number one, and meet Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) abroad in an attempt to stop a global war.

What does the Black Widow cameo mean?

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Jay Maidment. Marvel Studios.

The very fact that Mason is so associated with Black Widow has fans wondering if Natasha is on her way.

There were various references to the Avenger throughout episode 5, including Mason's appearance and the use of the same cloaking technology that he supplied her in Black Widow.

While nothing is confirmed, fans have theorised that she could make her way into the series as a surprise feature in the finale epsiode.

One tweeted: "The cloaking mask, the rick mason cameo… oh mother’s definitely coming home soon."

Another added: "Rick Mason coming back and Sonya mentioning black widow! The Natasha Romanoff crumbs we got in this episode!"

Who is actor O-T Fagbenle?

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Mason (O-T Fagbenle) in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Photo by Jay Maidment. Marvel Studios.

Fagbenle is also well known outside of Marvel, playing Luke in The Handmaid's Tale - a role he received an Emmy nomination for.

He also played Barack Obama in the film The First Lady, and has appeared in an iconic Doctor Who two-parter, Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead.

The actor made his MCU debut in Black Widow, and fans are hoping to see him back for more.

New episodes of Secret Invasion are available to watch on Disney Plus weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.