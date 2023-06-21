The actor became an international superstar with her stunning portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen and we're excited to see if she brings the same feistiness to the character of G'iah.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is welcoming some major new additions in Disney Plus series Secret Invasion , including Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke in a role that is sure to be significant.

She plays a key role in the first episode of Secret Invasion, where she is introduced as a dangerous Skrull revolutionary seeking revenge for what she perceives as abandonment by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

If you're keen to know more about G'iah – including where she has appeared before – read on for all the details we have so far.

Secret Invasion: Who is Emilia Clarke's G'iah?

Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion. Des Willie/Disney Plus

G'iah is the estranged daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who was first introduced in the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.

She can be spotted briefly towards the end of the film, where she appears as a young girl and is emotionally reunited with her father after facing persecution from the villainous Kree.

Of course, that film was a period piece taking place in the 1990s, which is why the G'iah featured in Secret Invasion is a fully-grown adult – and her relationship with her parents has evolved considerably.

It is implied that she went on the run some time ago, having lost faith in her father's allegiance with humanity after both Fury and Carol Danvers failed to find them the new home they had once promised.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She was compelled to join revolutionary Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who is causing instability around the world by staging terrorist attacks and replacing certain people with Skrull imposters.

In the time she has been away from her family, her mother Soren (played by Sharon Blynn in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home) has sadly died. The news comes as a terrible shock when she reunites with her father.

Read more: Meet the cast of Secret Invasion

Soren's final words to Talos were to find their daughter and reconcile. However, given that shocking Secret Invasion episode 1 ending, it's unclear if that will be possible.

G'iah has also appeared in the Marvel comic books, where she was introduced in 2019 limited series Meet the Skrulls, which had a similar premise to Cold War drama The Americans (i.e. spies masquerading as a suburban family).

More like this

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.