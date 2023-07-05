If anything has been made clear, it's that there are very few people we can trust - and even fewer who have made it out alive after the deaths of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in episode 1 and G'iah (Emilia Clarke) in episode 3.

The end of episode 3 confirmed that Nick Fury's wife Priscilla (or should we say Varra?) is definitely not all she seems, as she demanded to speak to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

But the voice on the end of the phone has many fans convinced they've figured out the next twist in the show - that James "Rhodey" Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, is a Skrull.

Following episode 3, one fan tweeted: "OH MY GOD??? That's definitely Rhodey's voice over the phone he's 100% a Skrull it's really happening."

Another said: "Nobody calls me Nick" I BEEN SAYING RHODEY A SKRULL."

One more added: "Thats 100% Rhodey’s voice so he’s definitely a skrull."

So, could they be right? Let's look at the evidence.

Is James "Rhodey" Rhodes a Skrull?

Throughout the season, fans have been suspicious of our old friend Rhodey. He's just not quite seemed himself - especially during that brutal scene in episode 2, which saw him fire Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

He was largely absent from episode 3 but fans have picked up on a couple of clues that seem to suggest he's actually a Skrull - or, more accurately, that a Skrull is impersonating him.

Firstly, episode 3 sees Fury correctly identify that another Skrull is impersonating Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) when he speaks to him on the phone. The Skrull impersonating Talos tells Fury: "Sorry Nick, I was busy kicking Bob's ass."

Don Cheadle as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

Not taken in by the ruse, Fury bursts in, saying: "Nobody calls me Nick, Bob."

Except one person does - in episode 2, during that brutal conversation, Rhodey calls him 'Nick' at one point.

Rhodey says: "The reason we wrestled this power from mediocre men who don't look like us was not simply to turn around and hand it to mediocre men who do.

"The point of this power is to be uncompromising, to be unsparing, to be able to sit across from a man we greatly admire, with whom we share an entire professional, personal, ancestral history with, and to tell him without any reservation that he's fired. That's what this moment right here, right now is about, Nick."

More notably, at the end of episode 3, when Priscilla, aka Varra, speaks on the phone, demanding to speak to Fury, many fans are convinced it's clearly Rhodey's voice who responds, telling her: "Yeah, well, you're talking to me."

As for whether fans are right remains to be seen - but it certainly seems like a convincing theory.

