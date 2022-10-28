The surreal miniseries followed the misadventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in an idyllic sitcom-style world, where she was accompanied by her beloved husband Vision (Paul Bettany) and eventually their two children.

A huge unresolved plot thread from Marvel's WandaVision could be revisited soon, according to the latest reports from the Marvel Cinematic Universe rumour mill.

Of course, her perfect life and family was later revealed to be an elaborate illusion, created as a way for Wanda to process her grief following Vision's brutal death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, by the end of the series, the android hero was resurrected in the real world – albeit, not quite as we remember him.

Inspired by a storyline from the comics, Vision 2.0 or White Vision, is an empty version of the original model, sharing his appearance and near-indestructibility, but stripped of all his memories and emotions.

Following an existential conversation with Wanda's fake Vision, based around the Ship of Theseus thought experiment, White Vision fled the creepy town of Westview and hasn't been seen again.

But that could be about to change.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vision Quest rumours explained

The latest MCU rumour comes courtesy of film industry scooper Jeff Sneider on his podcast The Hot Mic, where he recently claimed that Marvel Studios is working on a Vision-centric Disney Plus series.

"I'm told that next week, Marvel will be opening a writers' room for a Vision show titled Vision Quest," he said, adding that this information comes to him "from a good source who has been accurate in the past".

That proposed title is noteworthy as Vision Quest is the name of a story arc from 1989, published in the pages of West Coast Avengers, which saw the character debut in his all-white, emotionless form.

The arc also saw the introduction of a joke team called the Great Lakes Avengers, whose founder Mister Immortal recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, although this is likely just a coincidence.

After all, this rumoured series could very well be Vision Quest in name only, just as 2015 blockbuster Age of Ultron took virtually nothing from the comic that shares its title.

Who are the West Coast Avengers?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye.

While the main Avengers team are focused on protecting New York City and its surrounding areas, the West Coast Avengers are based on the opposite side of the United States, with their HQ in Los Angeles, California.

More like this

The original roster saw Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) as team leader, fighting alongside then-wife Mockingbird, as well as Wonder Man, Tigra and Colonel James Rhodes (operating as Iron Man at the time, but better known as War Machine).

A more recent iteration saw Clint return to Los Angeles, this time co-leading the team with his successor Kate Bishop, as America Chavez, the X-Men's Kid Omega and fourth-wall-breaking Gwenpool joined the line-up.

Is Vision Quest coming to Disney Plus?

As always with MCU rumours, we advise that you take these with a pinch of salt until they can be confirmed.

However, it is highly likely that Marvel Studios have more planned for Paul Bettany's Vision and this is certainly a plausible idea for where he could appear next.

If Vision Quest were to materialise, it would likely be part of the as-yet-incomplete Phase 6 schedule, which would place a release date some ways off – in 2024 at the earliest.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.